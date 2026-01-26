Iconic Equities, Shoreline Capital, and Overlook Ventures Break Ground on Pineville Distribution Center, a 194,232 Square-Foot Industrial Development in Charlotte, NC

Strategic Infill Project Marks Final Undeveloped Site in Pineville Industrial Corridor

PINEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle), co-development partners Iconic Equities, Shoreline Capital, and Overlook Ventures today announced the groundbreaking of Pineville Distribution Center, a 194,232-square-foot Class-A industrial facility on 15 acres located at 10203 Pineville Distribution Street in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Pineville Distribution Center is strategically located in a highly infill pocket of the Southwest submarket with excellent access to both I-485 and I-77. The parcel represents the final undeveloped lot in the established Pineville Industrial Corridor. The project broke ground on November 6, with delivery anticipated in mid-to-late 2026.

"The Charlotte market continues to demonstrate exceptional demand for high-quality industrial properties, fueled by population growth, e-commerce expansion, and regional manufacturing strength," said Tim Bishop, Founder and CEO of Iconic Equities. "Pineville Distribution Center is designed to meet that demand by delivering a flexible, best-in-class warehouse solution in one of the region's most dynamic submarkets."

The facility is located near a 525,000-square-foot distribution facility, currently used by Campbell Snacks, and the expansive Carolina Logistics Park, a 300-acre development that is home to major tenants including Carolina Foods, Bosch Rexroth Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Grainger.

"LaSalle is excited to partner with Iconic Equities, Shoreline Capital, and Overlook Ventures on this strategic infill development," said Jeffrey Shuster, President of LaSalle Value Partners. "The Pineville Distribution Center's prime location and connectivity make it an ideal addition to our industrial portfolio in this dynamic growth market."

"We couldn't be more excited to deliver Pineville Distribution Center to the market in 2026. The project's best-in-class location, access, and building features will provide a unique solution to serve the needs of today's modern warehouse user," said Ian Shorkey, Co-founder of Shoreline Capital.

The Charlotte industrial market has experienced robust growth driven by several key factors, including continued population migration to the region, the expansion of e-commerce fulfillment operations, and the area's established manufacturing base. Recent market data shows strong tenant preference for modern Class-A industrial space with consistent absorption and stabilizing vacancy rates as the market balances supply and demand.

The Pineville submarket is an established, sought-after location for industrial users seeking modern facilities with excellent connectivity to major transportation corridors and to the broader Charlotte metro area. Bradley Dunn and Bill Wood of Trinity Partners will represent ownership in the marketing and leasing of the project.

About Iconic Equities

Iconic Equities acquires, develops, and manages institutional-quality industrial real estate. Since its founding in 2021, the firm has completed 13 acquisitions, six exits, and partnered with seven institutional capital partners. For more information, visit: http://www.IconicEquitiesGroup.com .

About Shoreline Capital

Based in Charlotte, NC, Shoreline Capital is a commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to delivering superior risk adjusted returns through the acquisition, asset management, and disposition of investment opportunities within growth markets across the Southeast. The team combines local market expertise and trusted relationships with institutional underwriting disciplines and operating experience to deliver exceptional results for investors. https://www.shorelinecapitalusa.com/

About Overlook Ventures

Overlook Ventures is a real estate investment firm focused on industrial development and acquisition opportunities in select infill markets. The firm partners with operators to provide capital, market expertise, and a proven approach informed by more than 100 million square feet of transactions valued over $20 billion.

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$86.4 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q3 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

516-902-2694

SOURCE Iconic Equities