ICONIC EVENTS AND UFC PARTNER TO BRING UFC's MONTHLY MARQUEE PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS TO THE BIG SCREEN

LOCAL MOVIE THEATRES TO SHOWCASE UFC's BIGGEST EVENTS LIVE

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Events Releasing, the fastest-growing name in event cinema, announced today that it is continuing its ongoing relationship with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion, to bring every monthly marquee UFC Pay-Per-View in 2022 to the big screen. The events will be presented live in Iconic Events' affiliate movie theatres nationwide.

Already this year, Iconic has delivered several high-profile UFC Pay-Per-Views to movie theatres, including UFC 270: NGANNOU VS GANE; UFC 271: ADESANYA VS WHITTAKER 2; AND UFC 272: COVINGTON VS MASVIDAL.

Through the end of 2022, Iconic will present every UFC Pay-Per-View live in the highest-quality theatres throughout the U.S., from the biggest exhibition circuits, to the best and strongest regional chains, offering unique seating and concession options including food, beer, and cocktails.

The action continues with UFC® 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE on Saturday, April 9, from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. Plus, a heated rivalry gets its second chapter in the co-main event, as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan meet for the undisputed bantamweight title. Moviegoers can get tickets to see the event at https://www.seeufcliveinthetheatres.com.

"UFC is the ultimate theatrical sporting event – there's simply nothing like experiencing these highly entertaining, competitive, and captivating fights on the big screen," said Steve Bunnell, Iconic Events' CEO. "UFC athletes are the best in the world and seeing them on giant movie theatre screens with the high-end sound cranked up is a thrilling way to watch them. Iconic has been the big-screen home for UFC's pay-per-views since UFC 257: POIRIER VS MCGREGOR in January 2021. With this new deal, UFC in theatres is simply an irreplaceable way to experience the non-stop action and drama of the Octagon."

"This partnership with Iconic is yet another incredibly effective way to continue to build the profile of our athletes, bring awareness to our most important events, and to provide yet another exciting way to experience UFC's live product," said David Shaw, Senior Vice President, International and Content, UFC. "The team at Iconic are terrific partners, and we know they'll make these fights a must-see draw to movie theatres for UFC fans nationwide."

About Iconic Events Releasing

A fast-growing name in event cinema, Iconic Events Releasing brings live and filmed entertainment of all types to movie theatres as special limited engagement events, so that fans can watch their favorites on the big screen. Programming includes live pay-per-view sports, e-sports competitions, anime, music and comedy events, award-winning television specials, Broadway productions, exciting holiday specials, family events, live events for album releases, rock concerts, and music docs that celebrate diversity. Iconic's theatre network represents some of the country's preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out at their local movie theatre. The company recently has enjoyed significant successes with "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," "Bo Burnham: Inside," "David Byrne's American Utopia," UFC fights, and WWE SummerSlam, and upcoming has a varied slate, including theatrical events celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Selena" and the North American premiere of the anime film "Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis" as part of AX Cinema Nights Presents in a partnership with the Anime Expo.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 188 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

