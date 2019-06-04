Iconic Fairfield, Connecticut Hotels to Welcome Globally-Recognized Public Art

NORWALK, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World famous Paparazzi Dogs have made their Connecticut debut at Circle Hotel Fairfield and Hotel Hi-Ho. Paparazzi Dogs, a collection of four globally-recognized sculptures by Australian husband-and-wife team Gillie and Marc Schattner, will be on display at the Fairfield, CT boutique hotels through mid-July.

Ed Gormbley, managing director of the real estate investment firm that owns the hotels, is a longtime art enthusiast himself and is thrilled to be welcoming the life-sized sculptures to Connecticut. "The playful Paparazzi Dogs have brought happiness to locals and travelers across the globe. We're excited to be able to offer them a 'home' at our hotels, and look forward to seeing our community interact with them," remarked Gormbley. In an effort to encourage community interaction, Circle Hotel Fairfield and Hotel Hi-Ho have launched social media contests on their respective channels, wherein users may share photos of themselves being snapped by the Paparazzi Dogs using hashtag #PaparazziDogsCT for a chance to win a night at one of the hotels. "We're excited to see these photos, we're hoping people get creative with them," added Gormbley.

Gillie and Marc's whimsical Paparazzi Dogs sculptures have gone from being an art experiment about photographing celebrities to being sought-after celebrities in their own right – and Gormbley believes they'll quickly become sought-after celebrities right here in Fairfield County. The artists share Gormbley's sentiment, saying "We're so excited that our Paparazzi Dogs are in Connecticut," said Gillie. "They've travelled the globe taking photos, and now they've arrived in Fairfield. We look forward to seeing the public's reaction!"

The Circle Hotel Fairfield is a newly renovated boutique hotel located in the heart of Fairfield, Connecticut, just steps from picturesque beaches and much-loved attractions. From the hotel's welcoming lounge, complete with a fireplace, to the guestrooms' coastal-inspired decor, Circle Hotel Fairfield exudes New England charm. Two meeting spaces, The Penfield and The Ludlowe, are perfectly poised for both corporate and social events. Guests enjoy complimentary access to a daily breakfast bar, beach passes, the hotel's heated outdoor pool and activities including a roaring fire pit and giant chess set. For more info: https://circlehotelfairfield.com.

Hotel Hi-Ho is a recently restored boutique hotel located in Fairfield, Connecticut. The iconic property, built in 1960, offers purposefully-designed guest rooms, stylish social spaces and destination dining at on-site restaurant Barcelona Wine Bar. With complimentary amenities including a daily breakfast bar, WiFi and ample parking, Hotel Hi-Ho affords guests an elevated hospitality experience amidst one of Connecticut's most bustling communities. For more info: https://hotelhiho.com.

