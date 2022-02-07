Iconic Grammy Award-Winning DJ Producer and Rapper Kid Capri Celebrates 55th Birthday with New Album The Love Available Today

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on his 55th birthday, Legendary DJ producer and rapper Kid Capri releases 3rd studio album, THE LOVE. The 19-track album is written, produced, and performed by Kid Capri and includes popular singles Uptown featuring his daughter, Vina Love, and Slap Key released in October 2021.

Current host of Kid Capri's Block Party on Sirius XM-Fly, Kid Capri recently held court behind KRS-ONE alongside Big Daddy Kane on Verzuz, the webcast series created by multiple Grammy Award winning producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. A meticulous studio-scientist himself, Kid Capri produced tracks for A-listers Snoop Dogg, Madonna, Heavy D, and 50 Cent to name a few. He won a Grammy for production on Jay-Z's classic album In My Lifetime Volume 2. In 2018, Kid Capri narrated Kendrick Lamar's "Damn;" the only hip hop album to win a Pulitzer Prize. Last year, the Bronx native was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame, a 23-block corridor along one of the main boulevards in the Bronx lined with street signs honoring Bronx natives who had worthy accomplishments including Hip Hop notables DJ Red Alert, Swizz Beats, Slick Rick, and Fat Joe.

Producer, Deejay, Mixtape Pioneer, Writer, Rapper, Performer, Party-Starter having rocked crowds and stages everywhere, Kid Capri is a global icon of the culture since the Golden Age of Hip Hop.

Catch Kid Capri on Disney's Television Animation Series, "Proud Family" this spring.

