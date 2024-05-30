ICONIC GRAND CAYMAN OCEANFRONT HOTEL DEBUTS STUNNING ROOM TRANSFORMATION

Grand Cayman Marriott Unveils Newly Suite and Rooms Experience

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Cayman Marriott is delighted to announce the completion of an exciting journey of re-imagining its rooms and suites experience. Committed to preserving the Summer House feeling and endless summer vibes, the newly transformed rooms feature an elevated and contemporary look. The design incorporates shades of blue and island inspired artwork that truly encapsulates Grand Cayman's natural environment and the essence of the oceanfront property.

Ocean Front King,

As part of the renovation, totaling a $20 million investment by London and Regional Group Hotel Holdings, Ltd, the property's inventory has increased from 299 to 301 guest rooms, offering Kings and two Queens with premier mattresses, 16 Junior Suites featuring new partitions, evoking a residential feel with defined sitting areas, and two one-of-a-kind Ocean Suites with separate living space located on the 4th and 5th floors.

Additionally, the hotel presents four brand-new Family Suites cleverly designed for families, couples, and group travel. The adjacent activity nook is furnished with a distinctive Calacatta marble table and turquoise deck chair, both exclusively designed for the Summer House. The Family Suites are equipped with bunk beds and a King bed to provide further options for families, groups, and extended stays.

The renovated rooms are defined by a slatted screen to let natural light pass through, while the premium bed rests next to floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for breathtaking views. Pale oak floor planking emphasizes the length and view of the ocean, further adding to the seaside ambience. Room enhancements include new 65-inch Smart TVs, integrated lighting, upgraded surfaces and flooring, and tailored furniture. 75% of the rooms offer modern walk-in showers, while the others have soaking tubs. Technology and lighting details have all been upgraded, and each room includes multiple USB ports and charging stations, fiber optic Wi-Fi connectivity, and mobile key.

Dedicated to sustainability, the hotel has carefully selected deck chairs made from Sunbury Design fabrics, renowned for their beauty and quality, with the added benefit of being crafted primarily from recycled materials.

"Our guestrooms are designed to provide a calm and superior welcoming experience for travelers to delight in coming to our Summer House," said Hermes Cuello, General Manager of Grand Cayman Marriott. "This refresh is a natural follow-through to the front of house spaces that were renovated previously."

To learn more about Grand Cayman Marriott, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/gcmgc-grand-cayman-marriott-resort/overview/ or call +1 345-949-0088.

