Iconic Haley's Motel Now Romantic Couples Resort

HOLMES BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotelier Tom Buehler has owned and operated the popular Haley's Motel for over 18 years. But this year he has made his ultimate dream for the property a reality. Haley's new Motel and Resort Complex is the culmination of a year of transformation into a couples' retreat offering delightful tropical gardens, hideaways for quiet enjoyment and loads of amenities throughout the lush property located in the center of the paradise that is Anna Maria Island. Best of all, the white sugar sand of the Gulf of Mexico beaches is just a few steps away.

Haley's Motel

Motel rooms, studios and one-bedroom cottages are gathered around a quiet, relaxing pool. Buehler has placed tables for two, perfect for enjoying a sunshine coffee or for a quiet wine before dinner at the front door of each of these accommodations, as well as lush planters. Couples can choose privacy or partake in conversation with other couples. Several units also offer private back garden patios as well.

For couples wishing to share the AMI experience, Haley's Motel and Resort Complex offers houses and duplex accommodations for one, two or three couples. Each offers private pools set in peaceful gardens and private entrances. Couples can gather together in each others' spacious dwellings for meals or conversation or they can choose as much privacy as they wish in these adaptable accommodations.

Guests can choose to dine out if they decide not to take advantage of the well-appointed kitchens in many of the guests' quarters. Haley's Motel and Resort Complex is centrally located directly on the free trolley line, so guests can be carefree and car-free for their entire stay if they wish.

Buehler summed it up perfectly when he recalled his memory of coming to Anna Maria Island years ago. "I knew right away that this was it … Paradise! And now I have the privilege of hosting others as they discover what Paradise is for them!"

And now, due to popular demand, Haley's Motel and Resort Complex is offering a special "Is This Your Room?" program. So many guests have requested the ability to have the same room for special occasions, such as anniversaries, birthdays and any date that is meaningful to them, that we offer special advance reservations for future dates, so you can be sure of having "your" room for your special day!

