Iconic Haunted Attraction SCAREHOUSE Now Offers More Attractions Than Ever

Pittsburgh's Legendary SCAREHOUSE Expands

Within The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScareHouse, one of America's most iconic haunted attractions, will soon offer Pittsburgh fright fans a night of chills and thrills at their new location at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. Tickets are available now at www.scarehouse.com. Due to hourly capacity restrictions, purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

"Sure, it's kind of weird to visit a haunted house in a shopping mall," admits ScareHouse Creative Director Scott Simmons, "but this place has so much room for all our creepy activities! After the challenges of COVID-19 in previous seasons we're excited to finally bring back the full intensity of ScareHouse that our fans expect but also offer two new attractions to extend their visit to the Pittsburgh Mills Mall."

The scream team of designers, builders, and artists who work year-round on ScareHouse attractions can now reveal their new offerings for the 2022 season:

ScareHouse is Back and Better Than Ever! Prepare to confront creatures invading your space, pitch dark passageways, and all the classic scare techniques that were severely limited during previous seasons due to CDC guidelines. The design team has also unleashed all new horrors in order to deliver the longest and most intense ScareHouse experience in our 20+ year history!

New for 2022: Stop the Invasion Escape Room. The first wave of attack unleashed chaos and awakened the dead. Now in just one hour the next wave could end us all! Local heroes must enter the twisted wreckage of an abandoned space craft and unlock ancient secrets before time runs out.

. The first wave of attack unleashed chaos and awakened the dead. Now in just one hour the next wave could end us all! Local heroes must enter the twisted wreckage of an abandoned space craft and unlock ancient alien secrets before time runs out. New for 2022: Pinheads Arcade. Enjoy dozens of fantastic pinball and video games after your trip through Pittsburgh's Ultimate Haunted House! This is a rare chance to play games based on John Carpenter's Halloween, The Walking Dead, and many more.

ScareHouse, Stop The Invasion, and Pinheads are located at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 2012 Butler Logan Road.

ScareHouse Tickets, which start at $19.95 for general admission and $41.95 for a front-of-the-line "RIP Ticket", are now available online at www.scarehouse.com . Advance purchases are strongly recommended due to hourly capacity restrictions as individual nights may sell out.

Bookings for Stop the Invasion can also be made online at www.scarehouse.com.

