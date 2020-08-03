Iconic Holding's Multi-manager Platform Partners With Enigma Securities

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities Ltd. (www.enigma-securities.io), a technology-driven financial institution dedicated to corporate client solutions for cryptoassets, announced today the partnership with Iconic Holding's Multi-Manager Platform (www.iconicholding.com). Applying its expertise in capital markets, Enigma will provide liquidity, provision of credit, and capital introduction for the Multi-Manager Platform. In addition, Enigma will advise Iconic Holding during the manager selection process and provide ongoing execution and risk management services.

Iconic's Multi-Manager platform enables up-and-coming crypto asset managers to leverage its operational infrastructure and investor network to launch an investment fund. Managers can optimize capital utilization across numerous banking and financing relationships and rely on infrastructure assured to meet institutional grade operational and risk due diligence requirements. In addition, the platform empowers investors to more easily source, onboard and allocate to crypto strategies while reducing operational risks.

Napoleon Group hosts three AMF supervised entities, and the team is comprised of former portfolio managers from traditional finance, computer / scientists, and blockchain experts. Napoleon AM is the first regulated crypto investment firm focusing on quantitative crypto alpha strategies for institutional investors. The Group has been running several strategies in managed accounts for qualified professional investors for over a year with strong track record.

Napoleon AM launched the first ever AMF regulated Bitcoin Fund (Napoleon Bitcoin Fund, a Professional Investment Fund regulated but not approved by nature) offering passive exposure to the performance of Bitcoin via the CME Futures. It is partnering with Iconic Holdings to launch actively sub-managed strategies with Iconic's Multi-Manager Platform in the near future.

"We are excited to provide a myriad of capital market solutions to Iconic's Multi-Manager platform," said Wilfred Daye, Chief Executive Officer of Enigma Securities. "We lend our deep expertise in crypto spot and derivatives execution and risk management to meet the platform's high standards required by institutional investors."

"We are overjoyed to be working with Napoleon AM as the first manager on our Multi-Manager platform," said Dominic Ward, Managing Director at Iconic Holding. "We look forward to supporting capital formation and operational risk reduction so the team at Napoleon AM can do what it does best, design and execute systematic crypto trading strategies. We are proud to include Enigma Securities and its capital markets solution in our rich ecosystem which also includes legal, banking, custody, administration, audit, and compliance."

"After 18 months of hard work and great track record, we are very proud to be the first asset manager onboarding Iconic's multi-manager platform. This partnership will enable Napoleon to leverage expertise and deep international network of Iconic and Enigma Securities. We look forward to launching several systematic crypto strategies in the near future and building on our fast growing AUM," said Stéphane Ifrah, CEO of Napoleon Group.

About Enigma Securities (www.enigma-securities.io)

Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated technology-driven financial institution, dedicated to corporate client solutions for cryptoassets. Headquartered in London, UK, the firm works with institutional and corporate clients to provide a full suite of crypto services and bespoke liquidity solutions through its proprietary electronic trading platform and API access.

In response to growing institutional demand for trusted digital asset trading, Co-Founders Mr. Michael Halimi and Mr. Avi Bouhadana first established enigma in 2017 as the crypto arm of international brokerage firm Makor Group. Enigma is one of the first regulated brokerage firms to set up banking relations and custody solutions to meet institutional standards.

Since its launch, the firm expands its capabilities targeting full-stack institutional offerings, operating under a client-focused agency business model. It aims to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and cryptocurrency markets through FinTech innovations.

About Iconic Holding

Iconic Holding ("Iconic") is a global crypto asset management group headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in Singapore and New York. Iconic launched Iconic Lab, a crypto and blockchain-focused venture capital group and accelerator program, in early 2017. Iconic Funds, a joint venture of Iconic and Cryptology Asset Group, founded by Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, is issuing a series of crypto asset index investment vehicles via its subsidiaries. Iconic is also the operator of a Multi-Manager platform for external, active crypto asset managers and is the issuer of the ICNQ token. Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A), High-Tech Gründerfonds ("HTGF"), Cryptology Asset Group PLC, and Titania Investment Group OÜ.

About Napoleon Group (napoleon-group.com)

Napoleon Group is a French quantitative financial boutique (BtoB and BtoC) founded in 2016. The Group hosts 3 entities regulated by the French Regulator AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), Napoleon AM (AIFM), Napoleon Index (BMR) and Napoleon Capital (Financial Advisor), on top of a crypto copy trading platform (Napbots).

The Group responds to current challenges in investment management for institutional and retail investors managing traditional and crypto assets with a state-of-the-art quantitative approach.

Enigma Securities

Anastasia Ulianova

Head of Investor Relations and Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (917) 558 7077

Iconic Holding

Dominic Ward

Managing Director

[email protected]

+1 (201) 314 6867

Napoleon Group

Damien Moser

Head of Sales

[email protected]

+33 1 4020 9226

