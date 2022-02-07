Iconic Home Furnishings Brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Debuts First Wallpaper Collection With Textile Studio Eskayel

Sustainably crafted from water-based pigment inks and American manufactured, the exclusive Eskayel for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Collection includes five carefully curated painterly wallpaper patterns and one 12-panel mural in several distinctive and on-trend color palettes. It will launch in the company's Signature Stores across the country and on mgbwhome.com on February 4.

"Artistry lies at the heart of everything we do, from the attention to detail in our handmade upholstery to the curated selections we choose to adorn our walls. For me, wallpaper is one of the manifestations of design creativity. It adds the personal expression of art to the home," said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO. "We first connected with Eskayel's founder, Shanan Campanaro, as admirers of her talent as an artist, her commitment to sustainability and her one-of-a-kind designs. For two American design led brands, with an appreciation of artistry, quality and craft and a commitment to sustainability and creating inspiring homes, collaborating was a natural fit and an organic expansion into a new category for us."

Travel and nature around the world have inspired Campanaro's one-of-a-kind designs. For this collaboration, since both brands are deeply rooted in America, she chose to take inspiration from different parts of the country. The designs range from patterns representing Brooklyn city life to her love of gardening with native plants.

THE CLASSIC WALLPAPERS (sold by the roll)

Bandanarama: inspired by a vintage collection of American bandanas, a playful collage of classic patterns. Colors: Birch, Indigo, Ink, Flax.

Dogwood Dream: celebrated delicate motif of dogwoods in bloom, inspired by the landscape of the East Coast. Colors: Birch, Indigo, Spruce, Flax.

Neighbors: Capturing the energy of urban landscapes and lives interconnected, it's an abstract nod to Eskayel's Brooklyn neighborhood. Colors: Birch, Indigo, Shell.

Pen Stripe: relaxed take on classic American menswear pinstripes with a softly hand-drawn pattern. Colors: Birch, Indigo, Ink, Flax.

Topiary: homage to the houseplant and the joy of cultivating nature indoors, expressed through lush color variations that add depth. Colors: Birch, Indigo, Spruce, Flax.

THE MURAL (sold as a 12-panel set or by the panel)

Mod Mural: abstract design of soft brushstrokes and subtly defined shapes that tell an emotive story, whether displayed as a single panel or full set. Colors: Birch, Indigo, Spruce, Flax, Shell.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams on this wallpaper collaboration," says Campanero. "I've long admired how Mitchell and Bob built their company from the ground up. That they, too, are an American made and manufactured brand with values like our own makes us ideal partners."

Working with trusted, transparent production partners, Eskayel makes each item to order to eliminate stock waste and ensure superior quality. The wallpaper is sustainably crafted from clay-coated, FSC-certified paper milled in America.

Complimentary wallpaper samples are available to customers in all 24 Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Signature Stores, and via MG+BW Virtual Designers in 35 locations across the country, as well as on mgbwhome.com.

"We've always loved helping customers personalize their homes with our many customization options. Now we're extending that to the walls. Our designers are available to collaborate on bringing these patterns into any room," said Bob Williams, Co-founder & President of Design.

"We can't wait to see how our customers convey the artistry of this collection in their homes."

For more information and additional photos: Explore the Eskayel for Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Collection Look Book.

And view a short film that captures the design inspiration for the new collection.

About Eskayel

Eskayel is a New York-based textile design studio that weaves fine art with exacting craftsmanship. Dedicated to sustainable innovation and lasting beauty, it treats all environments conscientiously. Eskayel's one-of-a-kind designs originate from paintings inspired by nature or travel, created by studio founder Shanan Campanaro. Eskayel evolves these artworks into wall coverings using eco-friendly methods, including water-based pigment ink, regional manufacturing and sustainably sourced materials. The studio makes each item to order to eliminate stock waste and ensure superior quality. Eskayel donates a percent of its total sales to environmental organizations, specifically: Union of Concerned Scientists, Mission Blue, 5Gyres, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, Surfrider Foundation, Greenpeace and Vital Action Project.

About Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams began with the seed of an idea that continues to guide everything it stands for: Comfort for all. Since 1989, the brand has been dedicated to design for living well, crafting modern heirlooms while continually working to lower its impact on the planet through responsible materials sourcing and partnerships with sustainably driven brands and initiatives. Committed to lasting quality and American craftsmanship, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams upholstery is hand-built by generations of skilled artisans at its North Carolina factory, creating works of art that stand the test of time. Extensive furniture customization options let customers create pieces that are distinctly theirs, while the brand's Design Services team offers complimentary help in-store, online, virtually, or from the comfort of home. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams collections also include modern tables & storage , contemporary lighting , luxury rugs , European bed linens , home fragrance , wall art , decor and a high-end outdoor furniture collection. The brand also supports interior designers, architects, builders and design professionals with a robust Trade Program and Contract division. Connect with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams at one of its 24 Signature Stores across the country, 35 Virtual Design locations, and 3 international stores, as well as online at mgbwhome.com. Find design inspiration on Instagram at @MGBWhome.

