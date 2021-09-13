Iconic Home Furnishings Brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Debuts Furniture Line With Award-Winning Designer Brigette Romanek

"Partnering with Brigette Romanek on our first designer collaboration has been an exciting endeavor for us," said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO. "It has given us the opportunity to see our brand through her creative eye and offer our customers statement furnishings that they can customize for their own homes. In Brigette, we found a kindred spirit whose passion for functional design and love of beauty and comfort matches our own and comes through in each piece."

As a longtime admirer of the brand, Brigette knew Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams was the right fit for her collection. Her first trip to their North Carolina-based factory reaffirmed it. Everything the brand stands for--lasting quality, American craftsmanship, sustainability, care for their products, the skilled artisans who make them, and those who enjoy living with them--mirrored what she stands for.

Romanek drew inspiration from her creative journeys in both fashion and music, with an added dash of Old Hollywood glamour, as well as life at home in Los Angeles with her husband, two daughters and two dogs. She wanted to design pieces that were beautiful and luxurious, yet functional and relaxed--embodying the way people live in their homes today. She worked with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams to bring her vision to life, resulting in a curated assortment of comfortable pieces that invite you to relax and indulge, and add a touch of sophisticated whimsy to any space.

"My collection with Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams is the coming together of beauty, functionality, craftsmanship, and a love of design. I hope their clients feel the same way. I love it so much," said interior designer Brigette Romanek of Romanek Design Studio.

The line is offered in Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Signature Stores, online at mgbwhome.com , and by contacting Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Virtual Design Team, available to serve customers anywhere in America.

About Brigette Romanek

Originally from Chicago, Brigette is now a Los Angeles native. After weighing the possibility of going to law school at one point, she was swept up in careers in music and fashion before settling on design. She got her start like many other designers, designing for friends and family before launching her own firm in central Hollywood, Romanek Design Studio in 2018. She is now one of Los Angeles' most sought-after interior designers and was named to the prestigious AD100 in 2018 only 6 months after starting her design business. Her ability to marry visual extravagance with function has resulted in projects ranging from Hollywood chateaus and New York lofts to bungalows and chic restaurants. There's a melodic nature to designing thoughtful interiors and creating soulful harmonies from one room to another. It's an art that Brigette has carved into a career, drawing cues from her creative journeys in both fashion and music to create livable spaces.

About Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams began with the seed of an idea that continues to guide everything it stands for: comfort for all. Since 1989, the brand has been designing and curating heirloom-quality modern furnishings using sustainable practices, from materials sourcing to manufacturing to packaging and shipping. In keeping with its commitment to lasting quality and the craft of American furniture-making, its upholstery is hand-built by generations of skilled artisans at its North Carolina factory, creating works of art that will stand the test of time. Extensive customization options let customers make the furnishings distinctly theirs. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' curated home offering also includes tables, storage, lighting, rugs, European bed linens, home fragrance, art, decor and an outdoor furniture line.

