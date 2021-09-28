Iconic IT Selected for an Elite MSP Council That Beta Tested Microsoft's New Windows 365 Cloud PC

BEDFORD, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Microsoft announced its new streaming operating system Windows 365 Cloud PC this fall, Iconic IT understood it a bit better than other MSPs. Why? Because the company was part of a hand-picked group of MSPs invited to help in the beta testing and development of the product.

Iconic IT's technical experts test drove the product, suggesting optimizations to make the system run better for small and medium sized businesses. Windows 365 Cloud PC is an important breakthrough for Microsoft—making it possible to work from any computer or tablet, anywhere, with full streaming access to the documents, software and security programs users would have at their work desktop.

"We're definitely enjoying the collaboration and efficiency that comes from having the Windows operating system fully in the cloud. Microsoft has closed the loop and made that critical last step to creating a personal PC cloud experience," said Matt Topper, Iconic IT's director of operations, and one of the staffers who worked on the trial. "It will revolutionize how we think of workspaces, onsite server farms, and our laptops, too."

With all their software, data and operating systems stored and streamed in the cloud, Topper said companies won't need to upgrade hardware as often, potentially saving as much as 30 percent on hardware budgets. And onsite server rooms, once considered a corporate necessity, may no longer be necessary, either. "Companies can truly become device agnostic, and location agnostic, while still having full network security and capacity," Topper said. "This will truly change the game."

Companies interested in seeing how Windows 365 Cloud PC works can download Iconic's latest video, and watch Topper test drive this brand new product.

Iconic IT is an award-winning Managed IT Service Provider (MSP), providing small and medium organizations with local and responsive IT support services. We feature budget-friendly service plans with coverage as vast as the iconic national parks they are named after. We specialize in fully managed or co-managed IT support, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, strategic guidance, and excellent customer service using our exclusive PROS service model (Proactive, Reactive, Ownership, and Strategic). You are the hero in our IT story, and Iconic IT is your guide. We serve the following local communities: Dallas Fort Worth and East Texas , Wichita Kansas , Buffalo and Rochester New York , Bonita Springs Florida , and Denver Colorado .

SOURCE IconicIT

Related Links

www.iconicit.com

