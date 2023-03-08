Iconic Jacksonville, FL Crabcake Factory Restaurant Reopens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of being closed, the highly anticipated reopening of the Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar is finally here, thanks to the new owner, Brandon Groover, and the original owner and executive chef, Kahn Vongdara.

Brandon Groover, Entrepreneur brings back iconic Crabcake Factory restaurant to Jacksonville, FL

The Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar has been a staple of the Jacksonville community for over a decade, known for its fresh seafood, homemade crabcakes, and lively atmosphere. Unfortunately, the restaurant had to shut its doors several years ago, leaving locals and visitors alike without a place to enjoy some of the best seafood in town.

However, with the new collaboration between Brandon Groover and Kahn Vongdara, the Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar is back, and it's better than ever. With their combined expertise and dedication to quality, they are excited to welcome back old patrons and new customers to their newly renovated space.

Brandon Groover, a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for the food and beverage industry, is thrilled to be a part of the Crabcake Factory team. "I've always loved the Crabcake Factory, and I couldn't be more excited to bring it back to the Jacksonville community," says Groover. "Kahn and I have been working hard to create a dining experience that truly embodies what the Crabcake Factory is all about - fresh seafood, great service, and a fun atmosphere."

Kahn Vongdara, the original owner and executive chef, is equally enthusiastic about the reopening. "The Crabcake Factory has always been my baby, and I'm so excited to be back in the kitchen doing what I love," says Vongdara. "We've updated our menu to include some new, exciting dishes, but we've also kept some of our classic favorites that people have come to love over the years."

The new menu features an array of fresh seafood dishes, including shrimp scampi, grilled salmon, and a variety of crabcakes - the restaurant's namesake. In addition to seafood, the menu also includes steak, pasta, lobster rolls, seafood platters and a selection of appetizers and desserts. The restaurant also has a full bar with an extensive wine list and a variety of signature cocktails.

The newly renovated space reflects the restaurant's signature lively atmosphere, with a sleek and modern design that also pays homage to the restaurant's roots. The restaurant features a spacious dining room with plenty of seating, as well as a private dining area for events and special occasions.

The reopening of the Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Jacksonville community. With the support of the community, the restaurant has been able to bounce back stronger than ever before.

As one happy patron exclaimed, "Hoooooray! The Crabcake Factory is back."

"We can't wait to welcome our guests back to Crabcake Factory and create new memories together," said Groover. "We're confident that our combination of delicious food, exceptional service, and inviting atmosphere will make us a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike."

The Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. Reservations are recommended but not required. For more information, please visit their website at www.crabcakefactoryjax.com.

Media Contact: Brandon Groover Crabcake Factory Seafood Grille & Bar 1396 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 (904) 372-0366 [email protected]

