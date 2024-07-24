Iconic Launches Platform to Accelerate and Simplify the Business Selling Process

Iconic Launches Platform Enabling Business Owners to Sell Their Businesses Faster, More Efficiently, and to Higher-Quality Buyers

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary platform, The Iconic Rail™, designed to streamline the business selling process, enabling owners to sell their businesses faster, more efficiently, and to higher-quality buyers. As an end-to-end solution, Iconic leverages cutting-edge software as well as expert advisors to facilitate every step of the M&A journey for the small and midsize businesses (SMB), acting as a vital intermediary between sellers and buyers.

Iconic is committed to making the business selling process smooth, efficient, and profitable through a transparent and professional approach. The platform aligns perfectly with Iconic's mission to help SMB business owners realize meaningful exit value and foster a new generation of business owners through a comprehensive M&A service platform.

"Iconic was created to support the business owner's journey because we believe selling a business is more than a transaction—it's a life milestone," said Erik Salazar, CEO and Founder of Iconic. "With our advanced technology and expert advisors, we aim to maximize outcomes for business owners. Our mission is to honor their legacy and guide this critical transition with confidence and care."

Platform Highlights:

Primary Purpose: A world-class advisory platform to help owners sell their businesses faster, more efficiently, and to higher-quality buyers.

Key Features and Functionalities:

Buyer Matching: Our dedicated team understands your goals and objectives, matching you with high-quality buyers through a strategic, technology-enabled market approach.

Valuation: We provide accurate and reliable business valuations to ensure your business is priced best for the market.

Onboarding: Our streamlined onboarding process includes a deep dive into your business financials and processes, ensuring a smooth transition.

Preparation for Market: Comprehensive preparation ensures your business is ready for market entry and attracts the best offers.

Expert Team Enablement: Our tools enhance the capabilities of Iconic's expert team, making them the best in the market.

Transparency: Our organized, in-control processes ensure full transparency for both sellers and buyers.

Our organized, in-control processes ensure full transparency for both sellers and buyers. Seller Dashboard: Access real-time industry insights and maintain transparency at every stage of the process.

"I'm amazed at the progress I have seen the team make in a short period of time. The way that the Iconic team has created a technology platform to help sellers and buyers achieve a level of certainty in the sales process is exactly what this industry needs," said Rich Schammel, one of Iconic's Advisors and former Director, Treasurer, and President of CABB .

Iconic sets itself apart from existing solutions by offering a unique technology enabled approach that provides sellers with visibility into every aspect of the transaction. This innovative platform ensures that companies are well-prepared for the market and that buyers and sellers have insight into the full selling process, along with rich, compelling data, making the end to end process smoother and more efficient.

About Iconic

Iconic is a world-class team of experts enabled by a technology platform to help business owners sell their businesses faster, more efficiently, and to higher-quality buyers. Our vision is to help small and midsize business owners realize meaningful exit value and create a new generation of business owners through our end-to-end M&A service platform.

For more information, please visit iconic.co or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Iconic