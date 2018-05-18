Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network's "Alone In The Game"

Featured perspectives come from:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Former ESPN President John Skipper

Former NBA center Jason Collins

Former NFL lineman Ryan O'Callaghan

MLS Cup champion Robbie Rogers

Olympic medalists Gus Kenworthy

Olympic medalists Megan Rapinoe

Viewers will hear the personal stories of LGBTQ athletes who deal with living their most authentic life or hiding in fear that their sports careers will come to a crashing end if the truth comes out.

"It's time to unveil such important and inspirational stories. We're giving viewers a rare look into the lives of these elite athletes' unique journeys and open their eyes to the daily challenges these athletes face on and off the field of play," said David McFarland, "Alone In The Game" creator and executive producer. "With added attention to this issue, I'm hopeful we can affect real change at the highest levels of American sport and that the next generation of LGBTQ athletes will be judged by their athletic performance, rather than their sexual orientation or gender identity."

"Alone In The Game" shines a light on the stark reality of the big business of sports. It also exposes a culture of exclusion, bigotry and discrimination which keeps many LGBTQ athletes in the closet and living in silence.

"As America's culture, including that of the sports world, continues to evolve, AT&T remains steadfast in our support of inclusion, which encompasses advocating the right mindset surrounding the LGBTQ community," said Daniel York, senior executive vice president and chief content officer for AT&T. "We are honored to provide these athletes a platform to share their stories and empower others going through similar struggles."

Catch "Alone In The Game" on AT&T AUDIENCE Network - DIRECTV ch. 239 and AT&T U-verse ch. 1114. You can also watch via streaming services on DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV, and AT&T U-verse Apps.

