Iconic Little Palm Island Resort Announces Highly Anticipated Reopening Date

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Palm Island Resort & Spa – part of the Noble House Hotels & Resorts collection – will officially begin welcoming guests on April 1, 2020. Following a two and half year closure as a result of Hurricane Irma, and subsequent re-imagination, the 5.5-acre ultra-luxe private island resort invites travelers to GET LOST all over again and book their stay, with reservations being accepted starting September 23, 2019.

"In reopening Little Palm Island we knew that we faced an exciting challenge – how do we not only restore the spirit and essence of the property, that our loyal guests adore, but also evolve the experience, aesthetic and functionality?" said Pat Colee, owner, founder and chairman of the board of Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "The answer for us was extraordinary attention to detail. This restoration has been a true labor of love and we believe we've maintained the authentic character of Little Palm while ushering in added amenities. We cannot wait to welcome guests back on our shores."

A best-kept secret for U.S. presidents and celebrities, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is located off the fabled Florida Keys coastline, on a lush, private island dotted with crushed seashell paths amid verdant tropical foliage. Each of the 15 redesigned thatched-roof bungalows offers vibrant ocean views and plush, all-new interiors. A new world-class spa features a two-story atrium with carved architectural details and a handcrafted tile fountain. The renowned Dining Room has been enhanced to encompass sweeping views of the ocean and combines with a guest favorite, The Monkey Hut lounge. Private cabanas have been added to the oceanfront pool area and the well-loved Palapa Bar will be returning as well. Crushed seashell paths wind through this five and a half acre paradise, allowing guests the chance to see countless species of birds, endangered Key deer and even bright green iguanas and playful dolphins. Many exclusive activities are available, from seaplane tours to reef snorkels.

The resort continues to pride itself in providing the perfect combination of privacy and luxury while maintaining the tradition of keeping televisions and telephones out of the guest rooms and public areas. This allows guests to escape and enjoy a true 'getaway.'

For more information, call Little Palm Island Resort & Spa at 1-800-343-8567 or visit www.littlepalmisland.com. Little Palm Island is located at 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, Fla. 33042.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd.

A privately held company for more than 35 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by Owner and Chairman Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, later transitioning in 1994 to the dynamic hospitality ownership and management company it is today. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, Noble House owns and manages an upscale portfolio of 19 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and a collection of urban hotels in Seattle, San Francisco, and College Station, TX make up the diverse group of destinations. Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate the local destination that surrounds.

For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

