Iconic Los Angeles Art and Design Dealer Inventory Ordered Sold by Bankruptcy Court Order

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, ThreeSixty Asset Advisors and John Moran Auctioneers will conduct their first of two bankruptcy ordered auctions featuring property from the iconic Los Angeles art and design dealer, Antiquarian Traders. The sale will offer over five hundred lots, including an impressive selection of Continental and American furniture and decorative arts, in styles inclusive of Art Deco, Renaissance Revival, Eastlake, Art Nouveau and Victorian.

A Lalique "Cactus" table Mid-20th century 29" H x 52" Dia. $10,000-20,000 A pair of French bronze and marble tazzas Early/mid-19th century Each: 27.5" H X 17.5" Dia. $4,000-6,000

Before being seized by Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee, Elissa Miller, Antiquarian Traders was owned and operated by Mark Abbey Slotkin, son of the Abbey Rentals founder and philanthropist, Stanley Slotkin. For over 40 years, Slotkin procured unique art and design finds from around the world, amassing a collection that was showcased in both his Beverly Hills storefront and his Southgate warehouse. Slotkin's selection ranges from fine art, furnishings, lighting, and stained glass to Steinway grand pianos. Clocks and an array of decorative objects in gilt bronze, glass, silverplate and ceramic will also be presented before bidders on auction day. With thousands of pieces under roof comprising an estimated 1,700 lots over the two auctions, there will be a tremendous variety for interested parties to browse, both online and on-site during scheduled previews.

Featured highlights of the first sale include a mid-20th century Lalique "Cactus" table with an estimated value of $10,000 to $20,000, a pair of French gilt bronze and marble tazzas, estimated at $4,000 to $6,000, a 19th-century Victorian-style figural mantle clock with garniture set, estimated at $1,000 to $1,500, an Art Nouveau intact four-piece bed set with an estimate value of $3,000 to $5,000, a Wooton Company Desk, estimated at $3,000 to $5,000, and a Carl Rungius (1869-1959) painting of "Moose and Mate" from 1907 with an auction estimate of $20,000 to $30,000.

While high style antique furnishings continue to be prized for their quality and craftsmanship, there has been an adjustment in fair market values since the collecting heyday several decades ago. Savvy dealers adapted to meet the shift in market demand, while those who retained their aspirational pricing were often forced to close shop. Jeff Moran, President of John Moran Auctioneers, provides further context for the sale of the Antiquarian Traders inventory: "the collection includes unique and special items. We have seen many of them offered by auction with unrealistic reserve prices for years. We're excited to see what many of these items sell for now that the public will have an opportunity to bid freely without exorbitant minimum bid requirements."

The May 19 auction will be conducted entirely online with links to the bidding site and catalog found at www.360moran.com. Public previews will be held at the Los Angeles area warehouse during the week leading up to the sale and successful bidders will have two weeks following the sale to pick-up their purchases or hire third parties to do so on their behalf. The second and final auction of the Antiquarian collection is tentatively scheduled for early July.

"The collection is so deep and broad, it's reminiscent of the variety found in the iconic Hollywood prop houses we sold in the early 2000's," says Jeff Tanenbaum, President of ThreeSixty Asset Advisors and a bankruptcy disposition specialist. "The quality of each item in Antiquarian Traders sales, however, is exceptional - either based on its provenance and authenticity or the quality of any restoration efforts."

Interested parties can obtain more information online at www.360moran.com, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 888-345-SOLD.

