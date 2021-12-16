Iconic Luxury Hazelton Hotel Retains Trip Advisor's #1 Spot in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the 5th consecutive year, Trip Advisor has named The Hazelton as the #1 hotel in Toronto, Canada. For 2021, the hotel ranked among the top 1% of hotels worldwide and received Traveler's Choice Best of the Best award the highest honour by Trip Advisor. In addition, the hotel also received the 2021 Traveller's Choice award. Despite the recent challenges the hospitality industry has faced, The Hazelton is honoured once again to be recognized as a leader in hospitality by providing an unparalleled level of excellence to local and international guests, upholding the highest standard in the industry.

"I am honoured to lead a team of hospitality experts who continue to excel at the highest level. The Hazelton is committed to providing outstanding customer service across the property, whether that be a dining experience, spa treatment, or a luxurious stay in one of our newly renovated suites. The Trip Advisor awards we have earned are a testament to our dedicated team, as well as our guests – both new and returning – who have taken valuable time to share their experiences and support by rating us after their stay," shares Gaurav Dutta, General Manager of The Hazelton Hotel.

The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto's first luxury boutique hotel situated in the heart of Yorkville – the epicentre of fashion, art, celebrity, and lifestyle in Canada – is also proud to announce its five-year renewal with Leading Hotels of the World. This elite partnership positions the hotel – one of only two in Canada – amongst the most exclusive, luxury boutique accommodations across the globe.

In anticipation of the hotel's 15th anniversary in 2022, The Hazelton Hotel is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive renovation and the introduction of the new Presidential Bellair Suite. Designed by award-winning firm Yabu Pushelberg, the 1860 square-foot suite features an open concept living room, an exquisite dining area, and a private wet bar offering guests a lavish home away from home. Renovations also include ONE restaurant's indoor dining room and bar, multiple meeting spaces throughout the hotel, and the private Silver Screening Room.

In celebration of the Trip Advisor Awards and the new Presidential Bellair Suite, The Hazelton Hotel announces a social media contest on Instagram beginning on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. To enter, follow The Hazelton Hotel @hazeltonto on Instagram, tag a friend, and comment by sharing what part of the prize you would be most excited to win. Entrants who share the post to their stories and tag @hazeltonto receive a bonus entry. The Prize includes a one (1) night stay in the Presidential Bellair Suite, a $500 hotel dining card for ONE Restaurant, a $500 spa gift card for the Valmont Spa, and a private screening in the Silver Screening Room (prize value $10000.00 CND).

Since 2008, the hotel is an iconic landmark and Toronto's only member of The Leading Hotels of The World. With 77 opulent guest suites designed by internationally renowned design firm Yabu Pushelberg, The Hazelton Hotel is also home to a private Silver Screening Room and Spa by Valmont, one of the city's most exclusive spa sanctuaries. The hotel's ONE Restaurant is celebrity chef Mark McEwan's signature dining experience that offers world-class cuisine and boasts one of Toronto's finest patios.

A Forbes Health Verified hotel, The Hazelton Hotel continues to ensure the health and safety of guests, residents, and team members, through their 8-point safety plan that is aligned with the provincial public health authorities' guidelines.

