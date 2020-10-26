Iconic Makeup Artist and Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown Unveils New Makeup Brand JONES ROAD

JONES ROAD distills Bobbi's expertise into a collection of clean, high-grade formulations that help women achieve a modern "no-makeup makeup" look. Each piece in the JONES ROAD collection is available exclusively at jonesroadbeauty.com , and ranges in price from $22 for a lip gloss to $38 for Miracle Balm, Bobbi's hero product.

"I created my original brand in the 90s. Things are different today," said Brown. "Women shop differently; there is a new definition of what beauty is. Imperfect is beautiful. Jones Road celebrates that. It's the ultimate no-makeup makeup."

Formulated for both ease of use and performance, JONES ROAD products are made from a combination of natural ingredients and synthetics that have been vetted for safety and effectiveness. JONES ROAD's code of clean beauty means that all JONES ROAD products adhere to standards even more stringent than those set by the European Union and are made without 2,700 potentially toxic ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs, cyclic silicones, BPA, and EDTA.

The JONES ROAD launch collection includes:

Miracle Balm : Available in 4 shades (including transparent), Miracle Balm is a light-reflecting superproduct that moisturizes and imparts soft-focus glow wherever needed—cheekbones, forehead, anywhere. With the help of nourishing skin-boosters like argan oil and Vitamin E, this is makeup and skin care in one. (50g/1.75oz, $38 )

: Available in 4 shades (including transparent), is a light-reflecting superproduct that moisturizes and imparts soft-focus glow wherever needed—cheekbones, forehead, anywhere. With the help of nourishing skin-boosters like argan oil and Vitamin E, this is makeup and skin care in one. (50g/1.75oz, ) The Mascara : The formula that no clean brand has achieved before now. This clean, actually-ultra-black mascara volumizes, lengthens, and leaves lashes full and soft. No flaking, clumping, smearing. A curved wand builds dramatic, non-wimpy definition. (14.7g/0.51oz, $26 )

: The formula that no clean brand has achieved before now. This clean, actually-ultra-black mascara volumizes, lengthens, and leaves lashes full and soft. No flaking, clumping, smearing. A curved wand builds dramatic, non-wimpy definition. (14.7g/0.51oz, ) Cool Gloss : Available in 5 shades, this softening gloss is a reinvention of lip gloss. Melts into lips to plump and awaken with natural peppermint. Cool Gloss is a multi-tasker that can also be tapped onto cheeks for tint and shine. (14ml/0.47fl oz, $22 )

: Available in 5 shades, this softening gloss is a reinvention of lip gloss. Melts into lips to plump and awaken with natural peppermint. Cool Gloss is a multi-tasker that can also be tapped onto cheeks for tint and shine. (14ml/0.47fl oz, ) Just A Sec eye shadow: This luminescent lid tint is not a powder, not a cream, not a mousse, and not a gel. The hybrid formula is crease-proof and buildable—and can be used anywhere, not just on lids. (3.0g/0.10oz, available in the Start-Up Kit)

eye shadow: This luminescent lid tint is not a powder, not a cream, not a mousse, and not a gel. The hybrid formula is crease-proof and buildable—and can be used anywhere, not just on lids. (3.0g/0.10oz, available in the Start-Up Kit) The Best Pencil : A highly pigmented pencil is based on 1970s ultra-dense formulas—but updated to be clean and performing. Can be blended, smoked, or drawn in a crisp graphic line. (1.14g/0.04oz, available in the Start-Up Kit)

: A highly pigmented pencil is based on 1970s ultra-dense formulas—but updated to be clean and performing. Can be blended, smoked, or drawn in a crisp graphic line. (1.14g/0.04oz, available in the Start-Up Kit) The Best Eyeshadow : This powder-but-never-powdery, anyone-can-blend, high-pigment eyeshadow can be diffused with a fluffy brush for a smokey eye—and once it sets, it stays put. (4.0g/0.14oz, available in the Start-Up Kit)

: This powder-but-never-powdery, anyone-can-blend, high-pigment eyeshadow can be diffused with a fluffy brush for a smokey eye—and once it sets, it stays put. (4.0g/0.14oz, available in the Start-Up Kit) Start-Up Kit : A collection of essentials in universally-flattering hues. The Start-Up Kit includes Cool Gloss in Original, The Best Pencil in Black, The Best Eyeshadow in Dark Brown, and Just A Sec in Golden Peach. ($68)

About JONES ROAD

JONES ROAD marks Bobbi's return to where she made her name: the world of cosmetics. In 1991, she launched Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, which she sold to the Estée Lauder Companies four years later. Bobbi remained with the brand for the next 22 years, developing products and sharing her beauty philosophy around the world. She left her namesake brand in 2016. Since then, she returned to her roots as an entrepreneur, launching EVOLUTION_18—a line of wellness and beauty ingestibles inspired by Bobbi's certification as a health coach with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition—and justBOBBI.com, an editorial platform that offers a look into the world of Bobbi. With her husband she also reimagined The George, a design-minded boutique hotel in Montclair, NJ. She is the author of nine best-selling books and host of iHeart Radio's Beyond the Beauty podcast.

