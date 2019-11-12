Iconic Meow Mix® Jingle Remixed by Sassy Felines Singing Soulful R&B Tune

The 'Meow ReMix' music tracks also feature the Latin version 'Gatocito' and the Metal mix, 'Endless Hiss.' All four music tracks will be available on meowmix.com, Spotify and YouTube, and are sure to have a whole new generation of fans meowing along.

See Meow ReMix creative here:

The campaign is the first creative work for the Meow Mix brand from PSOne, the Publicis Groupe's Power of One team, a bespoke solution for The J.M. Smucker Company. Additional campaign elements include online, digital radio, social, and a devoted campaign landing page at meowmix.com.

Meow ReMix Campaign Overview

The Meow ReMix campaign introduces a new generation to the iconic Meow Mix jingle. First introduced almost 50 years ago, the jingle has a long history as a fan-friendly earworm, impossible to forget. To give the jingle a modern-kick and relevance, Meow Mix reimagined it in different genres from R&B and Country (dropping soon), to Latin and Metal with more versions coming soon. Human, the well-known music house, brought that vision to cat-like life, all the while keeping the musical integrity of the original jingle.

The videos for 'Heart & Paws' and 'Luna' feature real cat-stars, complete with their unique mannerisms and famous cat attitude. The spots are directed by veteran music video Director Joseph Kahn, who has worked with some of the world's biggest pop stars, but noted that none had as much attitude as a Ragdoll cat.

The 'Luna' spot showcases an over-the-top Diva style aesthetic, as well as plenty of authentic bling. Luna even has a litter box full of diamonds, in what surely has to be a first in pet-pampering. The 'Heart and Paws' spot will feature perfectly appropriate visuals to complement the tune – including a miniature Honky-Tonk and mini bottles of 'Adult Cat' beverages.

Quotes

"The Meow Mix jingle has always provided a soundtrack to the relationship we have with our feline friends," said Ryan Thomas, Vice President of Cat Marketing at The J.M. Smucker Company. "At Meow Mix, we have a rich heritage of understanding what cats want and we're excited to share with the world this new, addictive creative work."

"We're thrilled to debut Meow ReMix, a campaign designed to revitalize an iconic jingle," said Dave Latta, Consumer Engagement Group Lead at The J.M. Smucker Company. "One simple word delivered with an updated twist, delivers so much meaning, and we're excited to share our passion for Meow Mix in the form of this new creative work."

"The chance to work with my all-time favorite cat bands was too much to pass up," stated Andy Bird, CCO, PSOne. "Actually you'd be surprised by how many musicians were influenced by the original Meow Mix jingle. I mean, if you even listen to German 1970's psyche-electronica, the jingle is right there too."

"Meow Mix gave us a huge creative gift with their classic jingle. They simply asked us to make it famous, once again," stated Jason Gorman, Executive Creative Director, PSOne. "Cat lovers and music fans are both incredibly passionate, so why not marry two passion-driven fandoms and give everyone something really fresh and memorable."

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group's operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Creative Credits:

Client: The J.M. Smucker Company

Brand: Meow Mix

Campaign Title: Meow ReMix

Agency: PSOne

Agency Location: New York

Chief Creative Officer: Andy Bird

Executive Creative Director: Jason Gorman

Associate Creative Director, Art: Shaun Bruce

Associate Creative Director, Copy: Tim Wassler

EVP, Director of Integrated Production: Jenny Read

Executive Producer: Lauren Schneidmuller

Producer: Rachel Tierney

Music Producer: Rachel Rauch

Group Account Director: Gina Leone

Account Supervisor: Rebecca Harris

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Supply&Demand

Director: Joseph Kahn

Director of Photography: David Weldon, Jr.

Executive Producers: Nathan de la Rionda / Tim Case / Jeff Scruton

Producer: Ron Mohrhoff

EDITORIAL COMPANY: Cosmo Street

Editor: Chancler Haynes

Assistant Editor: Kyle Moriarty

Executive Producer: Maura Woodward

Senior Producer: Paolo Solarte

VFX: GloriaFX

Executive VFX Producer / VFX Supervisor: Sergii Mashevskyi

2D Department: Marina Fedorova

3D Supervisor: Viktor Bohdan

3D Artists: Evhenii Volodchenkov

Aleksei Yvanenko

Aleksandr Kolisnichenko

Dmitryi Kolot

Eduard Martynov

Andrei Nezolenko

Vytalyi Rohachynskyi

Aleksei Sliusar

Serhei Churykov

Nastia Sheremeteva

VFX Supervisor: Oleh Hrubyi

Compositing Artists: Edhar Beimo

Oleh Bohovenko

Olha Eremenok

Elina Kazymahomedova

Tatiana Kliuchyk

Karina Kuzmickaya

Arsen Lytvynenko

Arsenyi Parkhomenko

Aleksei Proskurov

Anna Rybakova

Alena Sydorova

Dmytryi Fedoseenkov

COLOR: Company 3

Colorist: Tom Poole

Color Producer: Alexandra Lubrano

AUDIO: Harbor Picture Company

Audio Mixer: Steve Perski

Producer: Cammie Mcgarry

MUSIC: Human

Executive Producer: James Wells

Country/R&B Creative Lead: Justin Hori

Country ReMix Composer: Jonathan Hubbell

R&B and Latin ReMix Composer: Ed Dunne

Metal/Latin Creative Lead: Matthew O'Malley

Metal Remix Composers: James Leibow & James Dean Wells

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

Related Links

http://www.jmsmucker.com

