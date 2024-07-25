Iconic Modern Artists Pelton, Calder, Nakashima, and Brecheret headline Moran's Art + Design sale!

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:00am PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will present their Summer Art + Design sale. This auction will feature influential modern artists and designers including Agnes Pelton, Alexander Calder, Victor Brecheret, Titus Kaphar, Alice Baber, Julie Heffernan, Sam Francis, and Frank Stella. Highlighting the design selections George Nakashima, Doyle Lane, Hans Wegner, and an armchair inspired by Salvador Dali.

Unseen in public for nearly one hundred years, "Flowering" was re-discovered by Moran's. Post this Agnes Pelton (1881-1961), "Flowering," 1929. Oil on canvas. Signed and dated lower right: Agnes Pelton; signed again (twice), titled, and inscribed "Water Mill Long Island N.Y. $200" all in pencil on the verso of the upper and side stretcher bars, 24" H x 19" W est. $300,000-500,000. Flowering has a rich provenance, having passed from the artist through the hands of Pelton's friends and neighbors, Matille Prigge “Billie” Seaman and then to Josephine Morse True, both of Cathedral City, CA.

The star of the show, a fresh-to-market painting by the American Modernist, and one of the most influential female painters of the last century, Agnes Pelton (1881-1961). Only a handful of canvasses by Pelon's desirable 'transcendental desert' period have come to market in the last 50 years. Created in 1929 at the zenith of her career, Flowering, estimated at $300,000-500,000, is a stunning example of her visual vocabulary of fluid form, allegorical iconography, and luminescence that were central elements in what would become known as Transcendental Painting.

Moran's is pleased to offer a substantial collection of original works, prints, and ephemera from the estate of John McKaughan Jr., who was the creative director for Brandriff Airlines for nearly three decades. McKaughan collaborated with notable figures such as Calder, Emilio Pucci, Alexander Girard, and Roy Halston Frowick. The collection includes flight attendant outfits, fabric samples, design proofs, and more. A highlight of this collection is "Untitled," estimated $20,000-30,000, an original work by Alexander Calder gifted to his colleague and long-time friend, John McKaughan.

Other fine art includes Alice Baber's Abstract, estimated at $6,000-8,000, Julie Heffernan's "Self Portrait As Infanta [sic] With Atlas Stick," 1999, estimated $15,000-20,000, and the marble sculpture, "Tocadora De Guitarra", estimated $20,000-30,000, by important Brazilian modernist sculptor Victor Brecheret.

Standout design offerings include an orange glazed ceramic "Weed Pot," circa 1965-1976, by Doyle Lane, estimated $4,000-6,000, six George Nakashima "Conoid Lounge" chairs, estimated $20,000-30,000, and an extremely rare "Sillón Leda" brass armchair by BD Barcelona inspired by Salvador Dali's 1935 painting "Femme à Tête de Roses," estimated $15,000-20,000. There will also be a Hans Wegner "Papa Bear" chair, estimated $5,000-7000, and an "Easy Chair" and ottoman by Warren Platner, valued at $3,000-5,000.

