ICONIC NEW YORK CITY RESTAURANT SERENDIPITY3 OPENS NEW LOCATION IN TIMES SQUARE AS IT CELEBRATES 70TH ANNIVERSARY

Serendipity3 has taken the last seven decades by storm, with ten GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ and counting, a long list of A-list celebrity fans, including Andy Warhol, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, and more, renovating its Upper East Side location in 2021, and expanding the global brand to include a line of its Frrrozen Hot Chocolate drink mixes sold via Goldbelly and QVC. Now opening in the heart of Manhattan, the Times Square location will be the perfect stop for Broadway lovers to visit before and after shows. Additionally on opening day, Madame Tussauds New York will be celebrating with us by bringing Andy Warhol's wax figure from their Times Square location to our new Times Square home.

Serendipity3 Times Square brings fans of the restaurant all of their favorite UES menu items and a few new additions, including a Sunday Chicken Dinner Sundae, two new sandwiches, three new ice cream flavors, and more. The new location also features a bar area offering innovative, over-the-top cocktails, as well as a full ice cream bar. As a venue that has housed art and culture legends for the past 70 years, Serendipity3 Times Square will also be inviting local artists to display their art throughout the restaurant and provide restaurant goers in Times Square the opportunity to shop artwork on the walls as they dine in.

"There is no better way to celebrate our 70th anniversary than by officially opening a new location in the Theater District, marking the first time we have ever expanded in Manhattan.," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3. "Serendipity3 has been a destination for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike who share a common interest - a love for ice cream and over-the-top menu items. We cannot wait to welcome thousands of new customers into our Times Square location and continue the tradition and legacy of the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate!"

Designed by acclaimed New York-based interior architect Wid Chapman , the new location delivers a bolder, more contemporary take on the restaurant's signature funky, eclectic aesthetic, providing captivating social-media worthy, eccentric design in the mix. Wid has brought the restaurant's long-time Andy Warhol connection to life through reproductions of Andy's signature pop art depicting Marilyn Monroe, the late Queen Elizabeth II and more across the restaurant's walls. As an homage to the original location's iconic Tiffany lamps, Wid also worked with local stained glass artist Allison Eden for similarly-styled glass mosaic installations, including a stained glass installation of a roaring fireplace, a subtle nod to the restaurant's namesake, the 2001 rom-com "Serendipity" starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsdale.

"When designing Serendipity3 Times Square, we wanted to amplify everything that is iconic about the original Upper East Side location and the restaurant's brand through pattern, bold colors, lighting and more," said Wid. "Through its Warhol elements, Allison Eden's outstanding vibrant glass mosaics throughout, and a new twist on all things form, pattern, color, and light, restaurant goers are in for a real treat as soon as they step inside."

Serendipity3 Times Square is located at 157 West 47th Street, connected to the OYO Times Square Hotel. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until midnight. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, was founded in 1954 as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950s, and continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant now attracts celebrities including Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian. The restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, "One Fine Day" (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, "Serendipity" (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and "Trust The Man" (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Wid Chapman Architects + Wid Chapman:

Award-winning firm Wid Chapman Architects designs well-considered, welcoming places that effectively meld architecture and interiors. Our restaurants, hotels, residential, retail, and spaces for seniors and students are inventive, modern, and multifaceted…layered, detailed, and colorful. In them, form and function, space and light intertwine, setting the stage for interaction. Our firm designs globally, with completed projects in New York, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington State, the Dominican Republic, Korea, Malaysia, and Mexico to date.

Our practice is led by Wid Chapman, AIA, who received his architectural education at the Rhode Island School of Design. He is a former chair of the interior design department of Parsons the New School for Design, where he currently serves on its senior faculty. Wid has guest lectured across the U.S. and globally in Brazil, the Dominican Republic, France, India, Malaysia, and Singapore. A lifestyle design authority, he is co-author of the topical books Unassisted Living (Random House, 2011), and Home Design in an Aging World (Fairchild Books, 2008).

About Allison Eden:

Allison Eden Studios is an art house for all custom glass mosaics. Specializing in original handcrafted one of a kind pieces, Allison has created her signature style of wild patterns, bold colors, and almost impossible cuts by hand, and has taken the most ancient art known to man and transformed it into a modern day art. Allison Eden's signature art can be seen In both commercial and residential projects throughout the world. The studio opened in 1995 in NYC and since has become one of the most sought after glass art houses in the world.

