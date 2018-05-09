Iconic NYC Women's Apparel & Accessory Resale Store, Michael's, Moves After 65 Years

In 2017, 1041 Madison Avenue Owner LLC registered, C/O the Naftali Group, purchased a cluster of four adjacent five-story mixed use buildings located at 1039-1045 Madison Avenue, to include the long-time home of Michael's. As a result, Michael's, along with several other retailers, was forced to relocate. "Moving our business is exciting as it provides even greater opportunity for us to grow," said Laura Fluhr, Co-Owner and President of Michael's.

Mom-and-pop shops are an integral part of New York's history. In 1902, Tammy's great-great grandfather, Simon, pioneered one of the first consignment stores in New York City, on the West Side in the Chelsea neighborhood. While working as a tailor, he discovered that certain abandoned textiles and garments were very saleable. "Cast Off Clothing and Furs" launched and the family's consignment dynasty was born. Years later, his son, Aaron, opened Ritz Furs on 57th Street and the store became a New York institution. For over 100 years, Tammy's family has continued to maintain the traditions of a New York brick and mortar store while leading the way as an independent and reliable merchant.

"What people love about Michael's is the experience, the knowledgeable staff, the constant flow of new and exciting items, the white glove service, and the beautiful surroundings," said Laura. "On May 17th, 2018, our customers, consignors and luxury designer shopping fans can expect a fresh new street-level store, easy to navigate merchandise and new Spring-Summer fashion items."

Michael's, The Consignment Shop for Women is a New York City institution and staple among the most fashionable and savvy women. Since 1954, Michael's has been dressing New York's rich, famous, and fabulous in high-end designer apparel and accessories for a fraction of the retail price. From clothing and handbags, to shoes, jewelry and furs, our designer labels are curated by top merchandisers with years of experience, from consignors around the world. Each item is handpicked for the highest quality style and only items in mint condition make it to our floor. Many items are one-of-a-kind, limited editions.

