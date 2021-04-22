Iconic Paul R. Williams 9169 Sunset Boulevard to Lease Summer 2021

The 1936 Paul R. Williams masterpiece was conceived in 1935 as a pioneering mixed-use building for upscale retail for jewels, furs and gowns for the era's stars as well as offices for their agents. Both Paul Kohner and Louis Shurr had their powerful agencies there with a roll call that included, Kim Novak (who signed her contract there after being discovered riding her bike in the neighborhood) Marlene Dietrich, Bob Hope, John Huston and others. The building, regarded as a fine example of Hollywood Regency Modern was so admired by Walt Disney, a 7/8 scale replica of it was placed on his Main Street USA Disney World.

Reborn under the private ownership of Reagan W. Silber, the building, now known as The House on Sunset, has been host to myriad contemporary celebrities and talent and globally covered events from sports, fashion, literature, film and philanthropy. Mr. Silber acquired the building and set about saving it from crumbling further from neglect and age. "Everybody knows the building from seeing it on Sunset, but very few were lucky enough to go inside as it had never been on the market prior to our purchase from the Berman family who had it commissioned in 1932. It has been a labor of love and I am very excited to open 9169 Sunset for its next one hundred years as the iconic sentinel it is. The fact that it has survived all these decades is a testament to both the genius of Paul Williams and the Building's audacity of spirit. It's a very special place." Remarks Silber, who has a diverse portfolio of noted architecture. "So many stars from the Golden Age to now have been in the building, when I first walked in I thought truly 'if these walls could talk!' and we have had an almost archeological experience bringing it back to its well- deserved refreshed state" he added.

As both a luxury creative office space and as the ultimate Hollywood Glamour venue, The House on Sunset has present several marquis events which were seen around the world including the CHANEL HOUSE and GOLD MEETS GOLDEN events for several years along with many A list media and premiere events. The House has become a favorite destination for talent around the world to host interviews, podcasts or private events.

A Sunset Strip icon, 9169 Sunset Boulevard was also home to record labels, film distribution companies and most recently Castle Rock until the building was privately acquired in 2017 and underwent a significant restoration to its original glamour.

Highlights include two Sunset Boulevard retail kiosks, double salons, a secret garden, private and creative office space and a penthouse designed by Paul R. Williams as a rooftop residence for the original commission from the Berman family who commissioned it for their Hollywood and Beverly Hills clientele. Jean Harlow was the first client of the Salon and the Penthouse was later occupied by Orson Welles who hosted his Literary Awards there and simply used "The Penthouse 9169 Sunset Boulevard" as the address on the coveted event invitations.

The new ownership has not only polished the original gem back to its original glamour, but has also brought in modern technology and amenities that meets today's demands for luxury office space.

The approximately 10,000 sq. foot building will be available for a single tenant who will be able to Brand the icon for themselves at the vibrant intersection of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. Customized spaces within the floor matrix will be considered and reviewed by ownership.

View the virtual house tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=86NCTb1YH9M&mls=1

www.thehouseonsunset.com #thehouseonsunset

