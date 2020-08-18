Iconic Payless Brand Relaunches in North American Market

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Payless, the footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, is excited to announce its relaunch into the North American market, unveiling an immersive Ecommerce platform and new brick-and-mortar retail concept stores. Formally dropping "Shoesource" from the brand name, Payless returns, offering the same, unparalleled commitment to providing value to their community, now across a range of apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Founded in 1956, Payless has an extensive history of providing value to customers around the world. Today, that value proposition not only still rings true, but also has never been more important as we as a Nation continue to adjust to the new normal. Reemerging with a new Omni-channel approach both online or in-stores, Payless is the new economy, enabling everyone, everywhere to move through life comfortably and confidently. Consumers can now shop fashion and trend-right comfort at a great value thanks to the brand's integrated shopping experience.

"We're back and bringing more community responsibility, fashion-forward footwear, and on-trend partnerships to our 60M+ Payless customers who have missed us," said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. "We saw an opportunity for the brand to relaunch into the US market, providing our community with the affordable, value driven products they've always searched for, now across multiple categories, at a time when value couldn't be more critical. Payless is for everyone, and now more than ever, the world needs to pay-less. We are so excited to bring Payless back to you, so you and future generations to come can lead the way forward."

Kicking off today, US consumers can shop on the new Ecommerce platform. From beloved Private Label brands: AirWalk, American Eagle, and many more, to K-Swiss, Kendall + Kylie and Aerosoles, Payless is rolling out a variety of diverse community partnerships throughout the year. Payless is putting the purchasing power back in the hands of consumers, all with an easy tap, swipe or click of a button.

As part of the Omni-channel rollout, our goal is to open 300-500 free standing stores across North America over the next five years, beginning with the launch of the first prototype store in Miami, FL, the new home and headquarters for the brand. The new store locations will be in addition to the brand's existing 700 international stores – 298 Franchise and 412 Latin and Central America locations. Implementing a seamless customer experience with engaging in-store touchpoints that merge design with onsite digital components, including smart mirrors, touchscreen wall panels, and a first-of-its-kind Augmented Reality foot comparison chart, Payless' new brick-and-click stores will not only have an updated design, look and feel, but also reinvent the way we shop.

Taking a step further, Payless is also bringing their core belief of value to life with its, "Powered by Payless" initiative. Looking ahead to the fall 2020 season, a growing number of individuals nationwide will be unable to access internet or the technology needed for new, at-home and hybrid learning, and the meal services provided through in-school lunch programs. Recognizing the brand's responsibility to do their part, as part of the new effort, Payless is partnering with deserving schools across the country to provide students, teachers and their families with the online connectivity technology, complimentary lunches, and shoes to power the body and mind for this new and different school year ahead.

"We are in truly unpreceded times, and it's undeniable that this year's back-to-school season will be unlike any other," said Margolis. "We are fully aware that we're relaunching in a time when many have lost their jobs, finances are tight, and parents nationwide are adjusting to working from home, facilitating at-home schooling for their children, all while serving the most important role as parent. However, during this time we also know that kids all over the country are leading the way – through their imaginations, resilience, and determination. We're excited and proud to be in a position to bring the Payless brand back to life to provide parents with the value they need, and kids with the styles they will love, in a way that acknowledges and celebrates every single one of our consumers."

For more information about Payless, the brand's relaunch into the US market, including Ecomm, retail store openings and the "Powered by Payless" initiative, or new collection items featuring in-house, Private Label, and partnership designs, visit and shop Payless.com.

About Payless

Founded in 1956 in Topeka, KS, Payless is an iconic footwear retailer with a 60+ year heritage, and uncompromised commitment to value. Serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and Ecommerce retail footprint, Payless spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean. Relaunched in 2020, Payless is now headquartered in Miami, FL and offers a wide range of fashionable footwear as well as apparel and accessories, all at affordable prices for every member of the family.

