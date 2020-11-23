Iconic Philly Met Uses C-PACE for Retroactive Financing of $6 Million for Energy Efficiency Investments

$6MM Philadelphia C-PACE deal helps a cultural institution keep the lights on during COVID-19. Tweet this

"These are not easy times for any of us, especially for cultural institutions," said Emily Schapira, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Energy Authority, which administers the Philadelphia C-PACE program. "We are proud to provide a tool like C-PACE that can improve liquidity and reduce costs for commercial properties during this pandemic."

With this PACE financing, "we are one step closer to curating the North Broad Corridor of Philadelphia into a global example of successful impact development," said Christopher Cordaro, Vice President at EBRM.

In C-PACE lending in Pennsylvania, existing mortgage holders must consent to the C-PACE financing. In this case, both PIDC and Fulton Financial provided consent. Sue Lonergan, Fulton Bank's regional president for Southeastern Pennsylvania, said of the consent, "Fulton Bank has been a proud supporter of The Met project, and we've seen the positive impact this historic gem has had on the local economy and the community in general. It made sense to use C-PACE to help reduce the owner's monthly payments to get through this extraordinarily difficult time."

About the Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority focused on energy affordability and sustainability. PEA has facilitated over $136 million in clean energy projects since launching the Philadelphia Energy Campaign in 2016, creating more than 1,300 jobs. PEA is Program Administrator of Philadelphia C-PACE. For more info on C-PACE, visit www.philadelphiaCPACE.org.

