Iconic Rapper EVE Celebrates 20 Years of SCORPION

"It's crazy it's been 20 years since Scorpion dropped! I remember the whole process of putting that album together, so many great moments and working with amazing artists and producers and of course winning a Grammy! And tracks that have lasted the test of time musically...Perfect time for a re-release," adds Eve.

The follow-up to her debut record Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryder's First Lady in 1999, Scorpion helped establish Eve as a household name in the hip-hop world thanks to its pummeling rhymes, easygoing and memorable production handled by Swizz Beatz, Dr. Dre, Icepick, and Dee and Waah Dean, and catchy choruses laden throughout. The single "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" featuring Gwen Stefani, reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named the 7th biggest song of 2001 by Billboard . The song helped secure her first GRAMMY® for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Lead single "Who's That Girl" also reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop-Songs chart, as well as the top ten of the UK singles charts. It was later named one of the 100 Greatest Songs Of Hip-Hop by VH1 .

Scorpion was acclaimed by critics upon its release, with Entertainment Weekly noting that it was "more than just a dramatic improvement over its predecessor, Scorpion is the first female hip hop project that even attempts to fill the void left by The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." Allmusic stated that "Eve brings even more muscle to her follow-up album, Scorpion. Her rhymes flow just as smoothly here as they did on her debut, and she sounds even more confident than before." NME gave the record a perfect 5/5, saying "Scorpion is the stuff of superheroes. It will annihilate all your preconceptions…. It is, as they say, the absolute bomb."

Track Listing

Original Album

No, No, No / Album Version

Let Me Blow Ya Mind / Album Version

3 Way / Skit

Be Me / Album Version

Cowboy / Album Version

Frontin' / Skit

Gangsta Bitches / Album Version

Got What You Need / Album Version

Intro With Swizz / Skit

Life Is So Hard / Album Version

Scream Double R / Album Version

That's What It Is / Album Version

Thug In The Street / Album Version

Who's That Girl? / Album Version With Horns

Bonus Tracks

Let Me Blow Ya Mind (Stargate Remix)

Who's That Girl (CLAS Remix)

Who's That Girl (Akhenaton Remix)

Who's That Girl (Nonstop Mix)

Eve is a GRAMMY, Daytime EMMY, BET and MTV Video Music Award winning Artist, Actress, TV Host and Podcaster.

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

Related Links

umusic.com

