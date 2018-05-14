Iconic Schneiders brand deepens its commitment to authentic food craftsmanship

Schneiders will be increasingly differentiated as the leading craft meats brand in Canada by staying true to the provenance of craftsmanship, authenticity, and irresistible taste.

Drawing from 128-year-old recipes and using only its premium cuts of meat, Schneiders has renovated its product portfolio to offer consumers extraordinary taste with elevated artisanal flavours.

"As Canadians, we love our food. We love to connect with friends over flavourful dishes," said Adam Grogan, senior vice president, marketing and innovation. "Schneiders is the perfect brand for people who love to share incredible food with others, and savour indulgent meats, knowing that they've been crafted with all the time required to make them just right."

To signal its commitment to making food better than ever and deliver on its brand promise, a culinary panel of experts was established for Schneiders – 14 respected Canadian restauranteurs, chefs and food critics – who conducted blind taste tests of more than 100 Schneiders products, over nearly a year-long period. This panel of experts was asked to provide their perspective on a full set of sensory attributes (appearance, smell, texture and taste) of Schneiders products in comparison with the most artisanal competitors on the market. Panelists were also asked for their opinion on what could be improved in the products they sampled, to ensure they lived up to the high quality and taste standards established for the Schneiders brand. No product went to market that was not signed off by this panel for authenticity and taste.

Resetting the entire product lineup, Schneiders features new distinct packaging with mouth-watering food photography, celebrates the recently redesigned iconic "Dutch girl" logo and is anchored in the midnight blue that the brand is known for.

"Our team has worked extraordinarily hard to make Schneiders meats better than ever – juicier, smokier, spicier – whatever the original recipe warrants," said D'Arcy Finley, vice president, integrated marketing. "To honour that authenticity, and the provenance of these premium products, we wanted our marketing campaign to be as genuine as possible. The creative team traveled to Schneiders facilities to see firsthand how the food is made. Whether it's hand-rolling salamis or slow-smoking bacon, our craftsmanship credentials are worth celebrating. This hard work is reflected in how we are marketing the brand."

Beginning now, and rolling out through the year, Schneiders' renovated products can be found in grocery stores throughout the country. Canadians will also find Schneiders at various community events across the country this summer and autumn.

About Schneiders

Founded in 1890, the Schneiders brand is grounded in quality products crafted without compromise with its premium cuts of meat and original J.M. Schneider family recipes. Its signature brands include Schneiders®, Schneiders Smokies®, Schneiders Juicy Jumbos®, Schneiders Red Hots®, Schneiders Blue Ribbon®, Schneiders Deli Best®, and Schneiders Pepperettes™.

