ICONIC SHIPLEY DONUTS CELEBRATES 90 YEARS

America's oldest donut chain kicks off its milestone birthday with 10 weeks of new products and rotating deals for guests to enjoy

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts has been part of morning routines, celebrations and family traditions for nearly a century, and now America's longest-standing and largest donut and kolache chain is celebrating its 90th birthday with a 10-week celebration running Aug. 10 through Oct. 18, featuring value deals on nostalgic favorites and special birthday offerings.

For 90 years, Shipley has been part of the everyday moments that matter most to its guests: the Saturday morning drive-thru run, the birthday treat, the dozen box in the breakroom or the box of everyone's favorites for a family get-together. This celebration is Shipley's way of saying thank-you to the loyal fans who have made the brand a lasting part of their lives.

The 10-week birthday bash gives guests fresh reasons to visit while honoring the same recipes that have made Shipley a household name since September 1936. That's when Lawrence Shipley Sr. opened this first bakery at 1417 Crockett St. in Houston, selling hot, handmade glazed donuts wholesale for 5 cents a dozen.

Nine decades later, that same iconic hexagon-cut donut is still made fresh daily, delivering the hot, glazed perfection that's made Shipley a classic for generations. Today, Shipley has nearly 400 locations in 13 states serving up a wide variety of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, which are a Texas twist on the Czech original that features fresh dough with fillings like sausage, cheese, eggs and jalapenos baked inside.

"For 90 years, our guests have welcomed us into their mornings, their celebrations and their communities, and that loyalty is the foundation of the Shipley story," said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Donuts CEO. "This milestone is about celebrating the generations of guests who have grabbed a dozen on their way to work, brought their kids in on Saturday morning or made Shipley part of their everyday moments. Our 90th birthday celebration is our way of saying thank-you and inviting everyone to make more memories with us."

At the center of the celebration is the all-new Birthday Bullseye, a festive take on Shipley's beloved Strawberry Bullseye. The celebratory treat features Shipley's signature handcrafted donut with colorful sprinkles mixed right in, topped with strawberry icing and even more sprinkles, because a 90th birthday calls for a little extra celebration.

The Birthday Bullseye is available until Oct. 18 and is featured in the limited-time 1936 Shipley Favorites Box, a nostalgic dozen pairing the new flavor with Shipley classics like Original Glazed, Cherry Iced, Chocolate Iced and Bavarian Cream Filled.

"The Birthday Bullseye was our way of honoring where we came from while giving guests something brand-new to fall in love with for our 90th," said Shipley Donuts Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "It still starts with the Strawberry Bullseye, an iconic classic, with a little birthday magic folded into the dough."

A Full Season of Birthday Treats

The celebration doesn't stop with just Birthday Bullseye. Shipley is saying thanks for 90 years with offers on its classic products through Oct. 18:

Aug. 10-Oct. 18: The new Birthday Bullseye and the limited-time 1936 Shipley Favorites Box (available in dozen and half-dozen sizes)

Aug. 31-Sept. 13: The Duo Deal returns – a classic Shipley pairing of any donut with any kolache, starting at $4, with coffee available for $1.99 more

Sept. 14-Sept. 27: 90-cent glazed donuts for all guests (up to 12 donuts per guest)

Sept. 28-Oct. 18: Bonus loyalty points on every purchase, capping the celebration by rewarding the guests who show up every day

Guests can find full details on the 90th birthday celebration, including participating locations and offer terms, at www.shipleydonuts.com and on Shipley's Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts. Shipley Rewards members can access loyalty-exclusive offers at www.shipleydonuts.com/rewards, and catering inquiries can be made at www.shipleydonuts.com/catering.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 142 on the Technomic 2026 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts