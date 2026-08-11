ICONIC SHIPLEY DONUTS COMING TO MICHIGAN

Nation's largest donut and kolache brand inks 15-unit development deal to enter Metro Detroit; first shop slated to open in Q1 2027

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, will make its Michigan debut in Metro Detroit through a 15-unit franchise agreement with Hole Lotta Dough, LLC.

The agreement will bring Shipley Donuts to Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties across Metro Detroit, with the first location targeted for late Q1 2027. The agreement establishes plans to open three additional shops per year for the next four years, resulting in 15 new stores over a five-year development period.

Founded in Houston in 1936, Shipley offers multiple varieties of fresh, handmade-daily donuts, including its signature glazed donut, which is cut into its iconic hexagon shape then carefully glazed to sweet perfection.

At the heart of every Shipley shop is a working bakery, with bakers arriving at 3 a.m. to make the first batch of fresh donuts and kolaches. Guests can taste the difference with Shipley's Hot Glazed Guarantee that offers glazed donuts served warm until 10 a.m. every day.

Shipley will also introduce Metro Detroit to Texas kolaches, pronounced "kuh-LAH-cheese." These savory, handmade breakfast sandwiches feature hearty ingredients such as sausage, egg, bacon, jalapeno and cheese, wrapped in fresh dough and baked for a satisfying breakfast, lunch or snack. Coffee options include a Shift Starter hot drip coffee and espresso-based drinks like the Classic Glazed Latte featuring glazed donut flavor, cold foam and donut crumbles, available hot or iced.

Now based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, members of Hole Lotta Dough's leadership team grew up in Houston, where they enjoyed Shipley's handmade donuts and kolaches. These seasoned operators bring over 20 years of experience in Metro Detroit's gas and convenience store industry and are diversifying their portfolio as Shipley's first Michigan franchise partner.

"Hole Lotta Dough brings the local expertise and Houston-to-Detroit connections to bring Shipley to life the right way in a brand-new market," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "This partnership is a testament to our franchise growth strategy, and we're excited to introduce Metro Detroit communities to the fresh donuts and kolaches that have brought people together for generations."

This agreement marks a major milestone for Shipley Donuts as the brand celebrates its 90th birthday and continues expanding beyond its Houston roots. Most recently, Shipley announced it will enter Ohio with a three-unit franchise agreement in Cincinnati, making Michigan the latest step in the brand's growing momentum across the Midwest.

Shipley's progress has earned national industry recognition, including a No. 77 ranking on the 2026 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, its third consecutive appearance. The company also ranked No. 142 on the 2026 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurants list, marking its second consecutive year on the list.

Shipley Donuts franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators. Learn more about Shipley Donuts franchise opportunities at www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 142 on the Technomic 2026 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

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SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts