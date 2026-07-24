SHIPLEY DONUTS' DONUT DASH RETURNS THIS FALL TO FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER

Texas donut icon partners with Kids' Meals for 10K, 5K and kids' races in Houston on Oct. 17

HOUSTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts has opened registration for its annual Donut Dash to be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Sam Houston Race Park.

The family-friendly event will feature 10K and 5K races and a kids dash, with proceeds benefiting Kids' Meals, a local nonprofit fighting childhood hunger in the Houston area.

The adult races kick off at 7 a.m. with the 10K start, followed by the 5K at 8 a.m., and the kids dash caps off the event at 9:45 a.m. All participants will receive a donut-inspired race shirt, an all-new, donut-themed finisher medal and complimentary donuts.

Runners can enjoy Shipley donuts and mini kolaches along the race route and at the finish line and sip new cold brew coffee during post-race festivities, while supplies last.

"After the incredible response to the Shipley Donut Dash in 2025, we're bringing this event back bigger this fall," said Flynn Dekker, Shipley Donuts CEO. "What started as a fun, community race has quickly evolved into a meaningful event rallying our hometown around the fight against food insecurity. This year, we're building upon the momentum to deepen our impact, engage more participants and continue to support Kids' Meals' mission to feed preschoolers in Houston."

Shipley and Adrenaline Special Events will donate a portion of all registration fees to Kids' Meals, which delivers free, healthy meals to the doorsteps of more than 13,000 food-insecure, preschool-aged children across Greater Houston every weekday. Every $2 donated provides one healthy meal for a child. Last year's Donut Dash drew a record 1,500-plus runners from across the community, helping raise critical support for Kids' Meals and helping expand its impact across Greater Houston.

"Childhood hunger continues to affect thousands of families across Houston, and this community's generosity keeps stepping up to meet that need," said Beth Braniff Harp, CEO of Kids' Meals. "We're proud to stand alongside Shipley Donuts again this fall as the Donut Dash grows into one of Houston's most impactful charitable events, moving us closer to a hunger-free future for the children who need it most."

Registration is now open at https://runsignup.com/shipleydonutsdash. Those unable to participate but interested in supporting the cause can donate directly to Kids' Meals.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 142 on the Technomic 2026 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

ABOUT ADRENALINE SPECIAL EVENTS

Adrenaline Special Events is a full-service event production and management company specializing in road races, community events and experiential activations nationwide. Since 2007, the company has been dedicated to creating high-energy, professionally executed events focused on delivering memorable participant experiences. Learn more at adrenalinespecialevents.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts