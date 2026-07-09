CATER YOUR NEXT MEETING, CELEBRATION OR EVENT WITH NEW SHIPLEY DONUTS ONLINE CATERING

Nation's largest handmade donut brand introduces its first dedicated catering menu; pickup or delivery at more than 350 locations

HOUSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, now offers easy online catering for group orders, available nationwide for pickup or delivery at shipleydonuts.com/catering.

Whether it's a meeting, team event, holiday gathering or a family celebration like a birthday, guests can pre-order fresh handmade donuts, kolaches, coffee and curated bundles directly through the brand's website at shipleydonuts.com/catering. Catering is available at more than 350 participating Shipley Donuts locations.

The catering menu is designed for office managers, event planners, families and anyone organizing a gathering for 10 or more people. Orders are available for pickup or delivery, with pricing that varies by local shop location.

What's on the Catering Menu

Shipley Donuts' catering menu features shareable favorites and exclusive items built specifically for group orders:

Donut & Kolache Bundles — Pre-selected combinations of sweet and savory snacks have something for everyone and take the guesswork out of any celebration, gathering, meeting or event

Mini Kolaches — Savory, fresh, handmade kolaches are satisfying, bite-sized versions for any office, family, team, school or church event

Donut Hole Trays — Sweet little treats that round out any spread for groups of all sizes

Coffee to Go Box — Add-on coffee service for complete catering packages

How to Order Shipley Donuts Catering

Visit shipleydonuts.com/catering

Select your nearest Shipley Donuts location

Choose from the catering menu that includes donut trays, kolaches, bundles and coffee

Place your order for pickup or delivery 24 hours in advance

Pricing varies by location

"Shipley has been part of celebrations for 90 years, and now we're making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy a crowd-pleasing catering spread of legendary donuts and kolaches," said Shipley Donuts Chief Marketing Officer Bill Leibengood. "Our new catering menu offers something for everyone, including exclusive items like our mini kolaches, available only through catering, to help make any event a hit with Shipley."

Guests can place catering orders for pickup or delivery at shipleydonuts.com/catering or visit shipleydonuts.com for full menu information. Sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category, and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact

Ashley Lennington

SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts