NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When viewers beheld the shirt worn by James Ivory as he accepted his historic Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the recent Academy Awards, it became an instant hit. Social media buzzed and commenters declared "I want that!"

Now it can be theirs. The shirt's iconic image, a drawing of Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet by artist Andrew Mania, is available in commemorative T-shirts in an array of colors and sizes at the maniatshirts.com website.

James Ivory and Timothée Chalamet pose together during the 90th Annual Academy Awards Oscars Governors Ball at the Ray Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) via AP Images Iconic Shirt Worn by Oscar Winner James Ivory Now Available to All

Ivory wore the shirt, which Time Magazine called the "best part of the Oscars red carpet," to pay tribute to the movie he wrote and Chalamet starred in, "Call Me By Your Name," a Best Picture nominee. The story has won the hearts of millions and made Chalamet an idol to many for his complex portrayal of a teenage boy's summer romance in Italy.

Mania, a Bristol, England-based artist, was inspired by a shirt Chalamet's character Elio wears in one of the film's final scenes, a design with Matisse-themed faces printed on it. And in a quirk of destiny, he showed off his "Chalamet" shirt to a friend who unbeknownst to Mania had worked on a project with Ivory and was still in touch. A photo of the custom painted shirt was sent to Ivory, who loved it, acquired it and wore it to the Oscars.

The T-shirts are made of 100% pre-shrunk combed cotton and come in a selection of colors with contrast color bindings at the neck and sleeves. Sizes include S, M, L, XL, and 2XL. The collection features the same art displayed on Ivory's original tuxedo shirt.

The oldest person ever to win an Oscar, the 89-year-old Ivory noted in his acceptance speech, "We've all gone through first love, I hope, and come out the other side mostly intact."

Full details and ordering information can be found at maniatshirts.com. For media inquiries contact Neil Jesuele at 212-582-8049 or 194761@email4pr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-shirt-worn-by-oscar-winner-james-ivory-now-available-to-all-300646221.html

SOURCE ManiaTShirts

Related Links

https://maniatshirts.com

