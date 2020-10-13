Iconic Spiritual Thought Leader, Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King, passed away at 90

Bishop King leaves a legendary Legacy of Love and leadership that she gifted to the greater Atlanta Community and the world. As a spiritual guide and matriarch, her contribution is extraordinary and unmatched. She will always be remembered as a gentle soul with a kind heart and a giant among all.

Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King, affectionately called "Dr. Barbara," is the Founder Minister/World Spiritual Leader of Hillside International Truth Center, Inc., a New Thought, inclusive, healing ministry open to all people, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Hillside began with a prayer group of twelve in Dr. Barbara's home in 1971 and now has thousands of members and supporters worldwide.

Throughout her professional life, she has received numerous honors, awards and recognition. In the New Thought movement, she was awarded the three highest honors—The International New Thought Alliance (INTA) Life Achievement Award; the Ernest Holmes Religious Science Award; and Unity's The Light of God Expressing Award. Following are examples from recent years. In 2001 Dr. Barbara received the highest honor ever bestowed upon a woman when she was enstooled as the first female chief at Assin Nsuta, Ghana, West Africa of the Ashante tribe. Her stool name is Nana Yaa Twumwaa 1. In honor and recognition of nearly 50 years of service to thousands at Hillside and throughout the world, the International College of Bishops assembled and consecrated Dr. Barbara to the sacred office of Bishop on September 26, 2010. She made history as the first New Thought minister to receive that honor.

To view Bishop Dr. Barbara Lewis King's extensive list of accomplishments and accolades please visit the Hillside International Truth Center website here.

