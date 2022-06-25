Iconic Strand Book Store Celebrates 95 years in NYC!

The Strand celebrates with a jolt of caffeine

EAST VILLAGE, N.Y., June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 25th the Strand Book Store will celebrate it's 95th year as the largest independent bookstore in New York City. Nestled deeply in the heart of the Village, the Strand Bookstore has brought some of the greatest literary leaders, artists and bohemian types together for nearly a century. The landscape of the Village has changed over the decades, from Beatniks, to millennials, and the streets that were once filled with gas-fueled cars have now been replaced with electric cars and bicycles. One thing that has remained is the coffee house culture, the cross section of where the new generation of hippies and business culture of today meet to share in a communal cup of Joe.

Now, for the first time since it's opening in 1927, the Strand flagship store is proud to welcome one of the finest coffee makers in the world to share a cup of coffee while getting lost in the stacks. "Bringing coffee to our customers has been a long-time dream for The Strand," stated Laura Ravo, Strand Books, COO. "When we made the decision to add it to our store, we sought to bring customers the most authentic coffee experience and Brooklyn Roasting Company fit that vision perfectly. Furthermore, Brooklyn Roasting Company shares many of the Strand's principles. They deliver a quality product, care about the New York and provide excellent customer service; while giving back through conscientious charitable contributions to further the arts, literature and music in our city."