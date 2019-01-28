Iconic Trading Experts & Top Market Analysts to Meet in NYC for 20th Annual TradersEXPO

Featured Trading Experts:

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks Include:

All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular event provides beginner, intermediate, and advanced options traders with the rare opportunity to network with the country's top professional traders while learning their time-tested strategies for generating cash flow and mitigating portfolio risk in bullish, bearish, and neutral markets.

Crypto Intelligence – This exclusive learning experience features some of the most talented developers, company founders, traders, and influencers in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community. They will teach beginning and advanced crypto investors the best strategies, exchanges, and wallets to use for trading and protecting digital assets.

Forex Summit – This educational summit features elite professional forex traders, with varying styles and methods, who will teach attendees how to profitably manage and trade their FX accounts by utilizing the latest strategies, tools, and platforms.

Back to the Futures – This event is designed to provide futures traders with insights into current market activity and price action on the latest political and economic events across various markets, including commodities, forex, crude oil, gold, and more.

Global Macro Edge Series – This special event features some of the country's top market practitioners who will share their time-tested strategies for maximizing returns per unit-of-risk.

Day Trading for a Living – Very few careers can offer the freedom, flexibility, and income that day trading does. But how easy is it and how on earth do you go about doing it? In this special event, professional traders will teach attendees the benefits of day trading for a living and how to pilot a successful trading business.

Tools for Trading Success – Elite trading professionals will discuss the leading tools, indicators, platforms, and software available to traders today. Each expert will demonstrate the tools they rely on along with the specific strategies they use to profit each trading day.

In addition to face-to-face access to 75+ top-tier trading experts, free attendance at The TradersEXPO New York provides attendees with access to an interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete TradersEXPO schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.NewYorkTradersEXPO.com

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events, including MoneyShows and TradersEXPOs, attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

SOURCE MoneyShow

Related Links

http://www.moneyshow.com

