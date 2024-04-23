ICONIC TRIO ALERT: JOIN TACO BELL®, LEBRON JAMES AND JASON SUDEIKIS FOR A NEW KIND OF TACO TUESDAY EXPERIENCE

Introducing the $5 Taco Discovery Box, a new way to enjoy Taco Bell's most craveable tacos, including the brand-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, available exclusively on Taco Tuesdays for a limited time*

  • Introducing the new $5 Taco Discovery Box, a value-driven offer giving fans a new way to enjoy iconic tacos and discover new favorites on Taco Tuesdays, available nationwide every Tuesday starting April 23 through June 4 at participating locations
  • The $5 Taco Discovery Box, includes the newly introduced Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco alongside two taco classics and a medium fountain drink, bringing iconic favorites and innovations together for an unbeatable price
  • LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis star in a sitcom-inspired ad spot, 'Taco Twosday,' following the adventures of two friends trying new things on Tuesdays
IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is bringing icons together to shake up Taco Tuesdays with a new offering that builds on its long history of satisfying cravings with unparalleled value. Available exclusively on Taco Tuesdays from April 23 through June 4, the new $5 Taco Discovery Box brings together three of Taco Bell's most iconic tacos, including the brand-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, and a medium fountain drink, delivering value, variety and craveability in one simple bundle. The limited time offer is accompanied by a star-studded campaign bringing together two iconic Taco Tuesday aficionados, LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis, in an ad spot encouraging viewers to shake up their Tuesday routines and try something new – like the $5 Taco Discovery Box.

The $5 Taco Discovery Box: Offering the Best in Value and Variety
This limited time offer, available in restaurants, on tacobell.com and in the Taco Bell app, combines the best of Taco Bell favorites with one of its newest additions at an unbeatable value, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation and affordability. The $5 Taco Discovery Box includes longtime classics, the Crunchy Taco and Doritos® Locos Taco, and instant icon, the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, making it the perfect bundle to help shake up Tuesday routines and an easy decision for those who have yet to try the new Cantina Chicken menu.

The Spot: A Taste of Nostalgia and Discovery with LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis
To celebrate the arrival of the $5 Taco Discovery Box, iconic Taco Tuesday aficionados, LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis star alongside iconic classic tacos and the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco in a sitcom-inspired campaign, following the adventures of two friends trying entirely new things on Tuesdays. Launching April 25, the campy ad spot appropriately named, "Taco Twosday," showcases the humorous and nostalgic feeling of trying something new, be it rollerblading, painting, beekeeping or trying the all-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco for a new Taco Tuesday experience.

"We should all strive to try something new on Tuesdays whether it's a new taco, a different combination of your favorites or simply stepping out of our comfort zones during the week," says Jason Sudeikis. "Taco Tuesday at Taco Bell makes trying something new easier than ever!"

The Taco Tuesday Journey
This collaboration between LeBron James, Jason Sudeikis and Taco Bell marks a new milestone in the brand's ongoing Taco Tuesday journey. Jason Sudeikis recently partnered with Taco Bell to help challenge its late-night reputation with the nationwide launch of the full Cantina Chicken Menu this March. LeBron James continues his Taco Tuesday journey after last May's rallying cry to liberate Taco Tuesday for all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos. The journey continues with the launch of the $5 Taco Discovery Box, an opportunity to rediscover Taco Bell favorites and explore the latest innovations at one convenient price.

"Last year's Taco Tuesday liberation was only the start, and now it's on us to provide our fans with new innovations, experiences and value-driven offerings that continue to make Taco Bell a part of their Tuesday routines," shares Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste with the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that's included within."

You can find additional offers in the Taco Bell app, with access to exclusive events, merch, in-app rewards, and value bundles through Taco Bell Rewards**.

