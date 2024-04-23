ICONIC TRIO ALERT: JOIN TACO BELL®, LEBRON JAMES AND JASON SUDEIKIS FOR A NEW KIND OF TACO TUESDAY EXPERIENCE

The $5 Taco Discovery Box: Offering the Best in Value and Variety

This limited time offer, available in restaurants, on tacobell.com and in the Taco Bell app, combines the best of Taco Bell favorites with one of its newest additions at an unbeatable value, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation and affordability. The $5 Taco Discovery Box includes longtime classics, the Crunchy Taco and Doritos® Locos Taco, and instant icon, the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, making it the perfect bundle to help shake up Tuesday routines and an easy decision for those who have yet to try the new Cantina Chicken menu.



The Spot: A Taste of Nostalgia and Discovery with LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis

To celebrate the arrival of the $5 Taco Discovery Box, iconic Taco Tuesday aficionados, LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis star alongside iconic classic tacos and the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco in a sitcom-inspired campaign, following the adventures of two friends trying entirely new things on Tuesdays. Launching April 25, the campy ad spot appropriately named, "Taco Twosday," showcases the humorous and nostalgic feeling of trying something new, be it rollerblading, painting, beekeeping or trying the all-new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco for a new Taco Tuesday experience.



"We should all strive to try something new on Tuesdays whether it's a new taco, a different combination of your favorites or simply stepping out of our comfort zones during the week," says Jason Sudeikis. "Taco Tuesday at Taco Bell makes trying something new easier than ever!"



The Taco Tuesday Journey

This collaboration between LeBron James, Jason Sudeikis and Taco Bell marks a new milestone in the brand's ongoing Taco Tuesday journey. Jason Sudeikis recently partnered with Taco Bell to help challenge its late-night reputation with the nationwide launch of the full Cantina Chicken Menu this March. LeBron James continues his Taco Tuesday journey after last May's rallying cry to liberate Taco Tuesday for all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos. The journey continues with the launch of the $5 Taco Discovery Box, an opportunity to rediscover Taco Bell favorites and explore the latest innovations at one convenient price.



"Last year's Taco Tuesday liberation was only the start, and now it's on us to provide our fans with new innovations, experiences and value-driven offerings that continue to make Taco Bell a part of their Tuesday routines," shares Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste with the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that's included within."



You can find additional offers in the Taco Bell app, with access to exclusive events, merch, in-app rewards, and value bundles through Taco Bell Rewards**.



About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

* At limited participating US Taco Bell® locations, only on Tuesdays from 4/23 to 6/4, while supplies last. Contact store for price and participation which vary. Drinks excludes Freezes. Tax Extra. Only available for delivery if placed on the Taco Bell app.

** Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: ta.co/terms.

Ronald Quintero – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Aubree Schipp – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.