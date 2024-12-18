Iconic UK Brand Crosses the Pond: PizzaExpress Announces U.S. Franchise Entry in Florida

Legendary British Brand Bolsters 12-Country International Portfolio with United States Debut

Introducing New Category: "Proper Pizza" Alongside Iconic Menu, Live Music, Cocktails & More to Hungry American Market

Partnering with Experienced Franchising Group, Purple Square, for Strategic Stateside Launch Bringing a Slice of 'The American' to Florida

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United States pizza lovers can expect to see an innovative new player in the mix as global pizza icon, PizzaExpress, announces its entry into the U.S. market. With an international legacy built on the brand's iconic offering and a commitment to delivering 'proper pizza,' PizzaExpress is poised to make a splash in its journey across the pond – set to debut in Florida in 2025.

Challenging the Status Quo: PizzaExpress Difference

Renowned for its love affair with live music, black and white striped-clad team (a nod to Venetian gondoliers), marble tables, open kitchens with flaring Pizzaiolos (pizza chefs), and a handcrafted menu with distinctive Dough Balls and garlic butter, PizzaExpress delivers a pizza experience unlike anything in the American market. Those unfamiliar with the standout menu can expect to see creations like the Padana (featuring creamy goat's cheese and caramelized onions), La Reine (a classic combination of ham, black olives and mushrooms), the one-of-a-kind lighter pizza, Leggera – a pizza with a refreshing salad-filled hole in the middle, featuring the great taste of the brand's Romana base pizzas, but with a third fewer calories, a children's menu aptly named Piccolo, and the beloved American pizza – a love story-inspired pepperoni pizza that is a fan favorite.

The brand was founded by prominent entrepreneur Peter Boizot, who set out with his ambitious vision to serve authentic high-quality pizza in a casual and inclusive setting. Inspired by the pizzerias of Italy and live jazz artists, Boizot opened the first PizzaExpress in the 1960s in Soho, London, and what started as a single restaurant quickly grew into a beloved brand.

Celebrating its 60th birthday in 2025, PizzaExpress is a global icon with a legacy built on innovation, quality, experience and a passion for proper pizza. Generating over half a billion dollars in annual revenue, the brand boasts a robust portfolio of nearly 360 restaurants across the U.K and Ireland, alongside 110 international locations spanning 12 markets, including owned operations in Hong Kong and the UAE, and franchised sites across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. With international growth remaining a core focus, PizzaExpress' arrival into the U.S. market marks a pivotal milestone in its franchise growth strategy.

United States Franchise Expansion

With the brand moving at pace to officially launch in Florida in 2025, PizzaExpress is tapping into experienced franchising group, Purple Square, to bring its 60-year legacy to life in the States.

"To debut in the U.S., it was vital to find an experienced franchise partner who shares our passion and vision to deliver delicious pizzas while simultaneously offering a unique dining experience," said Chris Holmes, Chief Development Officer at PizzaExpress. "With Purple Square, we're confident we've found the perfect partner to help raise the bar for pizza in the United States. Together, we're bringing the best of PizzaExpress to new audiences, the home of affordable everyday celebrations, where showtime meets dinnertime – whether you're dining with family, mates, or dates."

Purple Square, led by fellow Brit and CEO & President Vik Patel, operates over 245 franchise locations across 15 states. With over 20 years of U.S. market expertise, Patel and his team bring proven success in scaling brands, making them the ideal partner for PizzaExpress' launch as it aims to fill a gap in the premium pizza market.

"This is a full circle moment to bring a brand I've loved and grown up with in London to a new market eager for an elevated pizza experience," said Patel. "We know this concept has the potential to resonate with U.S. consumers in a truly unique way. Walking into a PizzaExpress location is a one-of-a-kind experience, designed to welcome everyone—whether you're bringing the kids out for a slice or soaking in the energy of live music. We're thrilled to introduce its rich legacy, inclusive atmosphere, and affordable price points to our home state of Florida. This is just the beginning of a journey we're confident will inspire a new wave of dining experiences across the country."

Music is at the heart of PizzaExpress – home to six live venues, including three in London, where artists like Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse, and Norah Jones have performed. With its PX Records label, the brand continues to champion talent worldwide. Its love for making mealtimes showtime will set PizzaExpress apart as it debuts in Florida with restaurants featuring full-service live and "live light" music venues spanning a collective 2,500–3,800 square feet.

With a robust international development support system, PizzaExpress aims to fill the vast white space in the United States market and has set ambitious plans to reach 1,000 restaurants globally by 2030.

For more information on PizzaExpress franchise opportunities, visit our website or reach out to the development team at [email protected].

About PizzaExpress

Founded in 1965, PizzaExpress is a global restaurant brand renowned for its high-quality, handcrafted pizzas made from the finest ingredients. With nearly 360 locations in the UK and Ireland and a growing international presence across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and more, PizzaExpress has become a staple in casual dining. Known for its iconic menu items such as the American Hot and Dough Balls, the brand continues to expand, looking for new, qualified partners to bring its fresh take on proper pizza to new markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.pizzaexpress.com.

Internationally, PizzaExpress has strategically prioritized diverse, flexible restaurant models and an elevated dining experience that sets it apart from traditional American perceptions of fast-food pizza. With real estate options ranging from "premium QSR" on-the-go or takeaway dining to full-service experiences featuring live music, PizzaExpress has harnessed the power of variety for potential franchise partners.

