Iconic U.S. Mushroom Supplement Company VidaCap Ventures Into the World of Amanita Muscaria

14 Jun, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular American mushroom supplements company VidaCap has announced the brand will be launching a new line of products made from the extract of Amanita muscaria mushrooms. Long known for their therapeutic single dose mushroom extract capsules, this will be VidaCap's first foray into the world of Amanita Muscaria Gummies.

Amanita muscaria, also known as the 'fly agaric' mushroom, has been prized for millenia in Eastern culture thanks to its therapeutic action and mind-altering effects. Historically, extract from the mushroom has been used during ceremonial rituals, spiritual awakenings, and in a variety of therapeutic Eastern medicine practices. However, VidaCap makes it clear that these mushrooms do not contain psilocybin - the active ingredient in 'magic mushrooms.'

Rather, most of the effects of Amanita muscaria mushrooms are believed to come from the action of muscimol - a GABA agonist that produces a range of relaxing, almost hypnotic effects. In fact, so calming and relaxing are the effects of the mushroom that famous American author R. Gordon Wasson once suggested that Amanita was the soma that is talked about in the Rigveda of India. Of course, these claims have never been substantiated as it is unclear what exactly soma is, as described in the Rigveda.

VidaCap's Amanita mushroom products will come in the form of gummies, which is a deviation from the popular single dose capsules the brand has become known for.

"We couldn't be more excited or proud to finally be venturing into the world of Amanita," said VidaCap founder Jeff Yauck. "This is truly a fascinating mushroom, and our team has spent years waiting for this day - we're thrilled to be one of the first companies in the US to bring these products to the mainstream market."

Unlike psilocybin-containing mushrooms, which are illegal in the US, Amanita mushrooms are available for order on the official VidaCap USA website.

While the effects of Amanita muscaria can vary wildly depending on dose (and from person to person), a typical Amanita experience is one filled with immense joy, peacefulness, calm, and increased mindfulness. Users often feel a great sense of balance and harmony, without the strong visuals associated with so-called 'magic mushrooms.'

To learn more about VidaCap's new Amanita muscaria mushroom products, visit the brand's official website at VidaCap.com.

Jeff Yauck
[email protected]
+1 (909) 640-3612

