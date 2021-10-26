Iconic Woodstock NY Restaurant for Sale

Long-time local Robin Kramer reminisced in Chronogram about back-in-the-day Woodstock: "Joshua was an Israeli baker who worked in Kingston. His wife Ellen was a friend of mine. She was reading a book, How to Borrow Your Way to a Million Dollars. She bid $23,000 for a restaurant on Tinker Street and got it." Joshua's is now owned by Chef Stefanie Schachter, Joshua's daughter, who took over in 1992. She grew up watching her father in the kitchen where she now presides. Stefanie is ready to move on, embracing the passion for travel that has heretofore inspired Joshua's dishes.

The corner restaurant is consistently busy, where a reservation is a must on weekends and not a bad idea weekdays, as well. The location (right in the center of Woodstock Village's shopping district) benefits from high-visibility, significant foot traffic, and a municipal parking lot directly behind. While history and tradition lead the mind towards use as a restaurant, the building at 51 Tinker Street is suitable for retail, office, hospitality, nightclub and residential uses as well.



Separate entrances to the first and second floor spaces allow for more than one use. The 3360-square-foot space includes a street-level dining room, fully-equipped kitchen with walk-in cooler, wait-staff station and restroom. Upstairs is another open space last used as additional seating and coffee/internet cafe, with a full service bar, bathroom plus stockroom/prep area and office with wine and liquor storage.



Associate Real Estate Broker Amy Lonas sees this as an opportunity for an entrepreneur to elevate an existing business with a move to an outstanding location or to give a start-up a great start, "If you're a business owner in this area why would you not invest in Woodstock, the 'most famous small town in the world?' I've been an agent in Woodstock for almost 20 years, regardless of the weather, the economy, even this past year, Woodstock has bustled with business year-round. If someone came to me looking for the perfect location in town, I would tell them it's the corner where Joshua's sits."



Joshua's is available for showings by appointment. Details of the property listing can be found here and prospective buyers can walk-through the property virtually via a 3D tour here.



Call/text Amy Lonas, Associate Real Estate Broker, at 845-321-0451 (cell) for more information or to schedule a viewing.



