Iconic Wychmere Beach Club Announces New Director of Membership in Key Expansion of Management Team

HARWICH PORT, Mass., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wychmere Beach Club, a premier beachfront destination in the heart of Cape Cod, today announced an important addition to its management team with the appointment of Anne Stout as the new Director of Membership. This expansion comes as part of Wychmere's ongoing strategy to strengthen its membership engagement and grow its community.

Anne Stout brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in membership development and management. With her extensive expertise, Wychmere anticipates further enriching the experience for current members while attracting new members to its exclusive community.

"In collaboration with the existing team, Anne will spearhead efforts to expand the club's membership base while maintaining the utmost exclusivity and maintaining the club's unparalleled standards," said Michael Sharlet, Managing Director at Wychmere. "By implementing strategic initiatives and cultivating a culture of engagement and camaraderie, Anne will aim to attract prospective members who share a passion for coastal luxury and an appreciation for Wychmere's unique offerings."

As Director of Membership, Anne will be responsible for devising and executing strategies to drive membership growth, engagement, and retention. She will work closely with the broader management team to ensure members' needs are met and exceeded.

"I am thrilled to join Wychmere and contribute to this dynamic community," said Anne Stout. "My goal is to further enhance our members' experience by designing engaging initiatives and programs that create value and foster an even stronger sense of belonging."

This new appointment reinforces Wychmere's commitment to investing in top-tier talent as part of its broader strategy to position itself as a leader in the luxury hospitality industry. Since its establishment in 1892, Wychmere has become a coveted destination, offering an idyllic retreat where opulence and natural beauty converge. Its deep-rooted history spans generations and has become a sanctuary for those seeking the epitome of seaside luxury. The beach club boasts a range of extraordinary amenities including a pristine 4-acre private beach, complemented by relaxing seaside lounges, meticulously maintained pools, and world-class facilities tailored to the entire family.

"Becoming members of Wychmere has transformed our family's leisure time into an extraordinary 5-star resort experience, offering an enchanting sanctuary for relaxation and cherished moments. The privilege of exclusive access to the pristine beach and pools, accompanied by the remarkable array of facilities and amenities, sets the stage for a truly exceptional experience for each visit, said Jack O'Donohue a Wychmere member. "The club's thoughtfully curated member events, unparalleled hospitality, and the vibrant sense of community that thrives within its grounds further enhance the allure. Engaging in a wide range of recreational activities tailored for all ages in an inviting and family-friendly environment makes our membership at Wychmere truly special."

About Wychmere Beach Club

Wychmere Beach Club spans over 20 pristine acres along the Nantucket Sound, offering an array of amenities including private beach access, pool facilities, various dining options, and event spaces. Our mission is to provide an unparalleled seaside experience that allows members and guests to create cherished memories in a stunning and relaxing environment.

