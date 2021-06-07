IconicWP Joins the StellarWP Suite of WordPress Brands

LANSING, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StellarWP, Liquid Web's home for the most trusted commerce and non-profit plugins on WordPress, announced this week that it has attracted IconicWP to join its software portfolio. IconicWP provides plugins that add features and functionality to WooCommerce, the ecommerce platform that powers more than one-quarter of online stores across the web.

IconicWP has an impeccable reputation for making quality ecommerce products to boost sales and conversions, and their plugins are trusted by more than 16,000 WooCommerce businesses and online shops. The company joins StellarWP's growing collection of powerful plugins that serve customers and drive innovation with bundled services that enable digital commerce.

"We are excited to welcome the IconicWP team to the StellarWP brand. This continues the StellarWp strategy of making investments into the growing WordPress ecosystem to empower WordPress users with plugins that propel business and support entrepreneurs," said Joe Osterling, CTO of Liquid Web. "We're excited about our ability to attract these smart, passionate and entrepreneurial innovators in the WordPress and WooCommerce arena and collaborate with them to propel our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that power online businesses and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them."

IconicWP founder James Kemp and his team will join StellarWP in the transition. Their expertise will ensure that the IconicWP brand continues to thrive and grow under the strategic mission of StellarWP.

Existing IconicWP users will continue to enjoy the same great IconicWP products and support. The transition to StellarWP will have no impact on users' experience with the plugins they depend on.

About StellarWP

Founded in 2021 under the Liquid Web Family of Brands, StellarWP unites Liquid Web's software properties, optimizing efforts to serve customers and drive innovation with bundled services that enable digital commerce. The company continues strategic investments into the WordPress community and ecosystem to package and deliver software, tools, and bundled products that drive best practice enablement for owners and builders of sites and stores. StellarWP is the umbrella brand for all of Liquid Web's WordPress software and tools, including iThemes, The Events Calendar, KadenceWP, Restrict Content Pro, and GiveWP Combined, StellarWP is home to over 100k software subscribers and more than 2 million free version software users.

