Iconik's 2022 Media Stats Report Reveals 886% Increase in AI Usage

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconik, a leading cloud-native, SaaS media management solution, has released its annual media stats report detailing trends within its user-base for SaaS media management and video. This year's report shows a dramatic increase in the use of AI services for media management, such as visual AI analysis and voice-to-text transcriptions. It also demonstrates further transition to cloud-based tools that enable a remote-first creator workforce to excel.

"Our report helps leaders in the Media Technology sector to make data-driven decisions, based on changes in industry and user behavior," said Parham Azimi, CEO of iconik. "By assessing the trends in video technology, media producers can make informed purchasing decisions. At iconik, data drives our own internal decisions and this report should prove valuable for the wider industry as well."

The pandemic has accelerated both the urgent need for remote access to assets, as well as the demand for video content. Online video consumption has grown 15-fold in the last five years. Video creation has become an important development area for all types of companies, reaching beyond the traditional media and entertainment sector. Whether targeting consumers or internal staff, more organizations are choosing video to convey their message and maximize engagement.

A combination of the adoption of cloud-native solutions and remote collaboration, accelerated by the pandemic, have created even more favorable conditions for media growth. To easily manage the increase in media content, more organizations are adopting cloud-native media management solutions.

This year, the data demonstrates that accessibility of content for remote work and global collaboration continues to be important.

Organizations are storing 144% more of their media content in the cloud.

The instant availability of media encourages more internal and external collaboration as seen in the 77% rise in asset sharing.

To increase the visibility of media, AI services like visual AI analysis and voice-to-text transcriptions, are being utilized as much as 886% more.

Methodology

The report has been collated from user behavior stats in 2021 and explores the trends within 149 million assets and 52.6 petabytes of data. The annual report is a part of iconik's ongoing effort to ensure media technology data is freely available to the wider industry.

The full report also includes interactive charts and images with insights into different sectors, user trends, and video trends. Access the report here:

https://bit.ly/3rjeK12

About iconik

Iconik® is a cloud-native, SaaS media management solution that allows users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video, and enrich media with AI for high searchability—and it can scale to serve solo creators or large global teams. For more information, please visit https://www.iconik.io.

SOURCE Iconik