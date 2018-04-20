Iconiq Lab Joins the GBX Sponsor Firm Network

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iconiq Lab team is very excited to join the growing list of highly reputable Sponsor Firms within the GBX Grid and plan on bringing our expertise and experience into the network. The GBX Grid is the institutional grade token Launch platform within a secure exchange environment. The Grid allows vetted token issuers to conduct sales with unprecedented access to a continually growing pool of AML/KYC vetted participants. Additionally, the GBX Grid does the heavy lifting for issuers, dealing with the collection and distribution of the sale, thereby mitigating the potential risks.

Iconiq Lab's business model is a Decentralized VC Club and Initial Coin Offer Accelerator. We empower a community of ICO participants to leverage our due diligence and development procedures to choose which real-world, sustainable, business solutions graduating our accelerator program they wish to participate in the ICO of, through the ICNQ token. Iconiq Lab is a portfolio company and strategic partner of FinLab AG, a German publicly traded Fintech investor and company builder and from today, a Sponsor Firm of the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX).

Unique Opportunity

Patrick Lowry, CEO and Managing Partner stated: "Ever since first meeting Nick and his team at the Singapore Blockshow last year I knew GBX presented a unique strategic partnership opportunity due to our aligned belief in the necessity for proper token regulation and our shared future vision of the token economy."

Sponsors Firm Network

Sponsor Firms are part of a network consisting of professional advisors that take issuers through the entire listing process and through ongoing obligations post-sale. Sponsor Firms help issuers structure their whitepaper, perform the necessary due diligence and appropriate vetting of the project's viability.

Iconiq Lab offers opportunities for startups to gain their footing, through seed funding and ICO expense coverage. Selectively supporting high-quality projects, from concept to token sale, the approval of Iconiq Lab as a Sponsor Firm on the GBX Grid allows Iconiq to offer an institutional-grade, token sale launch centre to their current and future portfolio of companies.

Nick Cowan, CEO of GBX said, "With Iconiq Lab on board we strengthen our service offering for potential issuers. Each Sponsor Firm has unique attributes that contribute to the success of the GBX Grid as a whole, Iconiq Lab's accelerator program is a perfect example. I look forward to the Iconiq Lab team bringing innovative and interesting token sales to the Grid in the near future."

Iconiq Lab CEO, Patrick Lowry added: "We at Iconiq Lab look forward to sponsoring quality tokens for the GBX platform and pioneering our shared vision of the token space together through an intimate working relationship with the GBX team."

