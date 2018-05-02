Iconix Brand Group to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4, 2018

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

17:29 ET

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) ("Iconix" or the "Company"), plans to report its first quarter ended March 31, 2018 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 4, 2018.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held at 10:00 AM ET that same day.  The call can be accessed on the Company's website at www.iconixbrand.com. A written transcript will be posted online as soon as available.

About Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. owns, licenses and markets a portfolio of consumer brands including: CANDIE'S (R), BONGO (R), JOE BOXER (R), RAMPAGE (R), MUDD (R), MOSSIMO (R), LONDON FOG (R), OCEAN PACIFIC (R), DANSKIN (R), ROCAWEAR (R), CANNON (R), ROYAL VELVET (R), FIELDCREST (R), CHARISMA (R), STARTER (R), WAVERLY (R), ZOO YORK (R), UMBRO (R), LEE COOPER (R), ECKO UNLTD. (R), MARC ECKO (R), and ARTFUL DODGER. In addition, Iconix owns interests in the MATERIAL GIRL (R), ED HARDY (R), TRUTH OR DARE (R), MODERN AMUSEMENT (R), BUFFALO (R), and PONY (R) brands. The Company licenses its brands to a network of retailers and manufacturers. Through its in-house business development, merchandising, advertising and public relations departments, Iconix manages its brands to drive greater consumer awareness and equity.

Media contact:
David K. Jones
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
djones@iconixbrand.com
212-819-2069

