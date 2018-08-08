Iconix Launches Direct To Consumer Ocean Pacific Website

The heritage collection consists of pieces for men and women, pulled from the Ocean Pacific archives. The Ocean Pacific website launch introduces its classics to a new generation of consumers. With a rich history emerging from the West Coast and a foundation built on the belief that the life and culture of the surfer can be captured on the canvas that is a t-shirt, Ocean Pacific is going back to its roots with its graphic tees, corduroy shorts, bold colors and timeless fits.

It all began in 1972 when Jim Jenks decided to create clothing that met the demands for surfers in and out of the water. It was then that Ocean Pacific, which was previously a surfboard brand, became the first company to translate the West Coast culture into a lifestyle brand. Ocean Pacific quickly dominated not only the West Coast surf scene, but also the worldwide market with pieces like its famous corduroy shorts that became a wardrobe staple for surfers and non-surfers alike. The cult classics that Ocean Pacific created resonated with men and women of all ages, igniting a passion for casual-yet-unique styles that could be worn on and off the beach. The colorful, sunshine-ready clothes fused fashion, sports, music and beach culture, sparking an evolution and redefining bold, personal style.

The launch of Ocean Pacific's new website is intended to connect with both nostalgic, loyal fans of the brand as well as new consumers. In today's fashion landscape where "retro" brand favorites are rapidly re-emerging in the marketplace, Ocean Pacific offers a unique point of view with its legacy rooted in California surf culture and 1970s street style.

Key pieces include long and short-sleeve polos as well as shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts and vests, all unmistakably characterized by the Ocean Pacific retro flare with details such as bold colored stripes and vintage surf-inspired graphics.

The collection is positioned at accessible price points with pieces ranging from $32-64. The line is available at OceanPacific.com, retailers including Tilly's, and independent surf shops across the country.

