ICONMA Launches New Website for Digital Solutions

TROY, Mich., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a step towards delineating its IT solutions and services, ICONMA launched its new website; www.iconmadigital.com. The site is designated to specifically capture, and exclusively communicate, its IT offerings to technology decision makers across industry verticals, and features a fresh, intuitive layout.

ICONMA's digital offerings include Cloud Consulting, Application Services, Data Solutions, Big Data, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, and Offshore Staff Augmentation. It also outlines some of ICONMA's key frameworks which can be rapidly customized and deployed for clients looking to address functional business challenges.

"We're very excited to present the ICONMA Digital Solutions website," said Konrad Fernandez, VP of ICONMA Digital Solutions. "Our division has offered comprehensive solutions to a wide range of clients for several years; addressing business-critical needs across a spectrum of industries. The new website will help us connect better with our clients and prospects and empower our new go-to-market strategies."

About ICONMA

Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Women Business Owners Corporation, ICONMA is a consulting firm providing professional staffing services and project-based solutions to a broad range of Fortune 1000 organizations nationwide. ICONMA was founded in 2000 on the principle that success is derived from delivering high quality service while being responsible, flexible, and innovative. Commitment to this principle has led ICONMA to become a certified and multiple award-winning organization guiding our clients to operate more productively and to improve profitability, top-line growth, customer service, and cost management. Learn more at www.iconma.com.

