ICONMA Named to SIA Diversity Staffing Firms List

TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONMA has been named to the Staffing Industry (SIA) Analyst Diversity Staffing Firms List for 2020. The list highlights staffing firms across the country that identify as woman- or minority-owned, and includes 147 companies this year.

"We appreciate SIA's commitment to diversity, and this annual list is one of the great ways they show their commitment," said Claudine George, ICONMA Co-Founder & CEO. "The SIA Diversity List is a chance for companies to showcase one of their unique attributes and creates opportunities to partner with organizations looking to partner with diverse firms. We are honored to be included."

According to a 2019 SIA survey, 60% of large companies that use staffing firms said they had a program for diversity suppliers in place, and 29% said they planned to explore putting one in place over the next two years. The Diversity Staffing Firm List can be a starting point for those companies.

"SIA's diversity-supplier list dates back over a decade, with a focus on heightening visibility for the list and for the ongoing conversation around diversity and inclusion in more recent years," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, at SIA.

About ICONMA

ICONMA is a Global Information Consulting Management firm providing Professional Staffing Services & Project-Based Solutions for organizations in a broad range of industries. A certified woman-owned company celebrating 20 years of business in 2020, ICONMA's Corporate Headquarters is based in Troy, Michigan with locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India.

Connect with ICONMA on social media

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SOURCE ICONMA

Related Links

www.iconma.com

