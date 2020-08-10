ICONMA Sees Rapid Increase in Healthcare Positions

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to create a challenging situation across the country and the world, ICONMA's Healthcare Division has seen a rapid increase in healthcare openings.

"Our healthcare partners list is growing, and almost all of them are seeing an increased demand for healthcare professionals of all kinds, especially in hospitals and emergency rooms. Registered Nurses (RN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Traveling Nurses, and Lab Technicians are just a few of the positions with increased demand," said Nick Mirabile, Director, Healthcare Services & Solutions.

ICONMA now also offers a COVID-19 medical screening service, available to all businesses resuming in person operations.

"Our medical screening service helps companies provide a secure workplace for employees and visitors. The extra layer of security could be the difference between an outbreak or a smooth transition back into the office," Mirabile said.

To learn how ICONMA can provide healthcare staffing for your organization, email [email protected].

About ICONMA

ICONMA is a Global Information Consulting Management firm providing Professional Staffing Services & Project-Based Solutions for organizations in a broad range of industries. A certified woman-owned company celebrating 20 years of business in 2020, ICONMA's Corporate Headquarters is based in Troy, Michigan with locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India.

