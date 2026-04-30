Icons in Ink Debuts in Cleveland as a Landmark Exhibition of Comic Art and History

Expanded from its New York origins, the exhibition will also feature Cleveland's enduring impact on the medium

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maltz Museum is proud to announce the opening of Icons in Ink: The Jewish Comics Experience, a landmark exhibition that examines the diverse roots that have contributed to this unique art form. The exhibition explores how the industry has evolved over the last century, tackling subjects from identity and the combatting of antisemitism to the changing face of the medium itself. Opening to the public on May 7, 2026, and running through August 23, this is the most significant exhibition of its kind since the Smithsonian's 1987 retrospective.

Icons In Ink

The exhibition brings together an extraordinary array of rare and vintage comic books, original artwork, and archival materials drawn from private collections and major publishers - many of which are being presented publicly for the first time. Highlights include works that have never before traveled beyond the Smithsonian or private vaults, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience these cultural treasures firsthand.

A defining feature of the exhibition's Cleveland presentation is its expanded scale, nearly doubling in size to introduce a major new section titled "Cleveland: Home of Heroes." This dedicated gallery serves as both a tribute and a homecoming, exploring the city's foundational role in comic book history.

Icons Fest: July 11–12

As part of its public programming, the Museum will present a dynamic Festival Weekend designed to engage new audiences - including young fans and families - while celebrating Cleveland's enduring influence on comic book culture.

Saturday, July 11

"Superman's Cleveland" bus tour tracing key sites connected to the origins of the superhero, concluding at the Cleveland Public Library

bus tour tracing key sites connected to the origins of the superhero, concluding at the Cleveland Public Library Evening program featuring special appearances and screenings with Cleveland native and acclaimed comics writer Brian Michael Bendis

Sunday, July 12

Historic first: a joint public panel featuring members of the families of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster

A rare opportunity to hear directly from the families behind one of the most influential creative partnerships in modern storytelling

Global Impact Programming

"Glenville Goes Global" panel featuring international enthusiasts, including Saudi Arabia's Moiz Muqri ("Son of Jeddah") and Brazil's 6'7"Leonardo Muyliart ("Tall Clark")

panel featuring international enthusiasts, including Saudi Arabia's Moiz Muqri ("Son of Jeddah") and Brazil's 6'7"Leonardo Muyliart ("Tall Clark") Firsthand perspectives on how a hero created in Cleveland has resonated across cultures and generations

Exhibition Highlights & Rare Art

Icons in Ink presents a remarkable selection of world-class artwork and artifacts that illuminate the artistic evolution and cultural impact of the comic book medium.

Highlights include:

Previously Unseen Works

Original artwork by Brian Michael Bendis, including material from Ultimate Spider-Man and Torso , exhibited publicly for the first time

Original artwork by Brian Michael Bendis, including material from and , exhibited publicly for the first time The Warsaw Ghetto Narrative

Original pages by Jon Bogdanove from his powerful Holocaust-themed storyline - presented publicly for only the second time

Original pages by Jon Bogdanove from his powerful Holocaust-themed storyline - presented publicly for only the second time Cinematic Legacy

First public screening of the groundbreaking, remastered 1940s animated shorts produced by Fleischer Studios, which helped define the early visual language of superheroes

Advanced tours and interviews for members of the media are encouraged and may be arranged through Allison Solomon at 216-593-0584 or [email protected].

About

Opened in 2005 in a collaboration between The Maltz Family Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland's Centennial Initiative, and The Temple-Tifereth Israel with research support from the Western Reserve Historical Society, the Maltz Museum is rooted in the Jewish value of respect for all humanity, building bridges of tolerance and understanding by sharing Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience. The Maltz Museum is dedicated to exploring diverse stories of courage from history and today, with a commitment to education and learning so there can be a more inclusive tomorrow. Learn more at www.MaltzMuseum.org.

Allison Solomon, Director of Marketing & Advancement

Phone: 216-593-0584 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Maltz Museum