Icons of Naples Officially Launches January 7 on YouTube

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weardon Media today announced the launch of Icons of Naples, a new interview series dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of the people who helped shape Collier County. The series officially premieres January 7, 2026 on YouTube and January 8, 2026 across all major podcast platforms.

Interviewing guest Clyde Butcher

Created and hosted by Kristen Weardon, Icons of Naples spotlights the movers, shakers, founders, and quiet history-makers whose lives, businesses, and contributions helped build the Naples community as it exists today. The series focuses on personal storytelling, local legacy, and first-hand accounts that might otherwise be lost to time.

At a time when Naples continues to evolve and grow at a rapid pace, Icons of Naples serves as a living archive — preserving firsthand stories from those who experienced the community's earliest chapters and pivotal moments of transformation.

"Naples has a rich history built by extraordinary people — many of whom never sought the spotlight," said Weardon. "Icons of Naples is about honoring those stories, preserving them, and sharing them with both longtime residents and future generations."

The show features in-depth, long-form conversations with local leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and multi-generation families whose roots run deep in Southwest Florida. Episodes explore the early days of Naples, pivotal moments of growth, community resilience, and the personal journeys behind familiar names and places.

"I have watched the days and years pass by in the City of Naples for the last 53 years. Nothing could be more important to me than knowing that preserving local stories that will someday become history will live on long after many of us are gone."

— Bill Barnett

"I feel honored to be part of this. I just hope that everyone enjoys it as much as I did, sharing these stories. It was a real experience for me — one that I don't think many people get in a lifetime. I hope people truly enjoy hearing them (the stories)."

— Thelma Hodges

Icons of Naples is part of a broader effort to document the region's living history — not just what was built, but who built it and why it mattered. The series aims to serve as both a historical record and a source of inspiration, highlighting leadership, vision, and community values that continue to shape Southwest Florida.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Launch Dates

YouTube Premiere: January 7, 2026

January 7, 2026 Podcast Platforms: January 8, 2026 (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and additional platforms)

About the Host

Kristen Weardon is a longtime Naples resident, media host, and community connector with decades of experience working alongside local families, business leaders, and community organizations. Her deep ties to the region give her rare access to the stories, relationships, and perspectives that define Naples' past and present.

Production services for Icons of Naples are provided by Zach Scott and Robert of Philadelphia, creators of the Spotlight on Good People podcast.

